DrChrono Receives 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc. , an EverHealth® solution and essential platform for modern medical practices, announced today that the company has been selected as the winner of the “EHR Innovation” award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services and products around the globe.

DrChrono worked with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), an emergency relief non-profit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, Curogram, a leading HIPAA-compliant patient communications tool and messaging platform, and the state of Georgia to operate mobile and fixed COVID-19 vaccine sites, with a goal to deliver vaccines to underserved patients throughout all 18 health districts in Georgia.



The program began in 2021 with over 30 clinical mobile teams that has since administered over 96,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. DrChrono's EHR served as the medical platform to record and manage the patient's health data as part of this effort, and CORE was responsible for managing all site operations. Curogram provided fully integrated patient engagement technology that offered online registration, site configuration/scheduling, recalls, and a vaccination module that documents vaccination data easily with mobile devices and automatically reports to state immunization registries.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the MedTech Breakthrough judges and program,” said Brent Michael, President of EverHealth EMR and Practice Management solutions. “We are extremely proud of the successful program, the well-executed integrated solution, and the thousands of people throughout the community we were able to help during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This year’s MedTech Breakthrough Awards program received nearly 4,000 award nominations comprised of digital health and medical technology companies from all over the world. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the ‘breakthrough’ companies, people, platforms and products in today’s health, fitness and medical technology industries.

