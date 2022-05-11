Earth Day Electronics Drive Benefits Hundreds of Illinois Families Burdened by Digital Divide

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 9,750 pounds of equipment were collected by Alliant Credit Union during an Earth Day computer donation event to help Illinois families currently lacking digital access in their homes.

This drive supported the sourcing of computers for Illinois households that lack the at-home computer access necessary for remote learning, telemedicine, and much more. The drive also prevented used electronics from going to our landfills; electronics contribute to 50 million tons of waste each year.

Alliant, a national digital financial institution, held the event at the credit union's Chicago corporate office. Donations of desktop computers, laptops, phones, tablets and other electronics were collected for nonprofit organization PCs for People of Illinois. All data will be permanently and securely deleted from the electronics and then refurbished to provide to communities in need. Any unusable equipment will be recycled responsibly.

"Alliant is passionate about creating a more digitally equitable world. With great partners like PCs for People, our employees, our members and the local community can take a hands-on approach to digital inclusion in Illinois. Every one of us can make an impact on the environment and our neighborhood," said Alliant Social Impact Strategist Claire Hegstrom.

This effort builds on the success of Alliant's used electronics drives in 2021. Eight tons of computers and internet connection equipment were collected for PCs for People and the Computer Equity Network, helping over 900 Illinois families currently lacking digital access in their homes.

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the nation, serving over 650,000 members nationwide with more than $15 billion in assets. As a digital financial institution, part of Alliant's social mission is to help bridge the digital divide and create equitable digital access for all. Alliant's digital inclusion initiative includes partnerships with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Everyone On, Digitunity, Connected Nation and PCs for People.

About PCs for People

Through electronic reuse, PCs for People provides life-changing access to computers and mobile internet. PCs for People accepts donations of gently used digital devices (laptops, tablets, cell phones, monitors, etc.), which are then data sanitized and recycled for eligible individuals and non-profits.

