Leading Boldly and Authentically in a Time of Extreme Turbulence Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 17

WESTPORT, Conn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit, which will take place at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick, will bring together the industry’s top technology and industry executives from across the New Jersey/Tri-State area to delve into the bold and authentic leadership required by CIOs and technology executives during a time of extreme turbulence.

“Rising interest rates, supply-chain challenges, the War in Ukraine, the Great Resignation and energy constraints are each impacting strategic planning at the executive level,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “These megatrends are providing technology executives with an unprecedented opportunity to lead boldly and authentically across the C-suite, through the line-of-business and into the boardroom to help enable the organization to achieve its objectives.”

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT

, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT Leonard Brinson , CIO, South Jersey Industries

, CIO, South Jersey Industries Richard Entrup , Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader

, Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit Cindy Finkelman , Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC

, Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Jon Harding , Global CIO, Conair LLC

, Global CIO, Conair LLC Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Sudhanshu Kairab , VP Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance at Comcast Cable, Comcast

, VP Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance at Comcast Cable, Comcast Dutt Kalluri , Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

, Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company Brian Mecca , EVP, SIM New Jersey

, EVP, SIM New Jersey Michael O’Connor , SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC

, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Joseph Puglisi , Chairman and President, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman and President, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Patricia Ryan , CISO, Global Information Services, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, CISO, Global Information Services, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Nate Smolenski , Cloud Architecture Services Director, Netskope

, Cloud Architecture Services Director, Netskope Allen Spokane , CTO, Carisk Partners

, CTO, Carisk Partners Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Barry Toubin, VP, Enterprise Applications, Infrastructure and Enabling Functions, Zoetis

Valued Partners for the 2022 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 1. This highly engaging in-person event, which will take place at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON, will bring together the foremost technology executives and industry experts who will share successful strategies they’ve deployed with fellow members of the C-suite to help move the business forward. This event will also include a tabletop brainstorming session for attendees to brainstorm on effective leadership approaches that have worked in the recent past, those that are working now as well as leadership techniques being considered for the future.

Top-tier technology executives and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Brian Chan , CxO Advisory Leader, BlueQuartz Group

, CxO Advisory Leader, BlueQuartz Group Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Ltd. Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Ben Draper , Managing Director, CloudFusion Consulting Inc.

, Managing Director, CloudFusion Consulting Inc. Wayne Hong , CIO, Fundserv

, CIO, Fundserv Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

, CIO, CAA Club Group Carolyn Levy , Group President, Randstad Technologies Group, Randstad Canada

, Group President, Randstad Technologies Group, Randstad Canada Peyman Parsi , CTO, Blanc Labs

, CTO, Blanc Labs Yasemin Sezer , Executive Director, CAPCO

, Executive Director, CAPCO Jamal Shah , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc. Don Tapscott, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute

Valued Partners for the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

