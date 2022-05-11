BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Trecora Resources (NYSE - TREC), Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq - RDBX), Switch, Inc. (NYSE - SWCH), InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE - IPVA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Trecora Resources (NYSE - TREC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Trecora will be acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Balmoral”). Trecora shareholders will receive $9.81 per share in cash for every share of Trecora they own. The transaction is valued at an enterprise value of $247 million. The investigation concerns whether the Trecora Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Balmoral is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trecora-resources-nyse-trec/.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq - RDBX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Redbox will be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (“CSSE”) (Nasdaq - CSSE). Redbox stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of class A common stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment per Redbox share. Following the close of the transaction, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stockholders will own approximately 76.5% of the combined company, and Redbox stockholders will own approximately 23.5% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Redbox Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CSSE is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/redbox-entertainment-inc-nasdaq-rdbx/.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE - SWCH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Switch will be acquired by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) (NYSE - DBRG). Switch’s shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of Switch common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11 billion, including the assumption of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Switch Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DigitalBridge is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/switch-inc-nyse-swch/.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE - IPVA)

Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Getaround, a global and digital carsharing marketplace, and result in Getaround becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate II shareholders will retain ownership of only 22% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the InterPrivate II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/interprivate-ii-acquisition-corp-nyse-ipva/.

