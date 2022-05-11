Grant Cardone and Cardone Ventures Announces Its Newest Partnership With Inland Mechanical, Quality Heating & Air Conditioning Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off the recent 2022 sold-out 10X Growth Conference in Miami, Florida, the #1 marketing and business conference for entrepreneurs, Cardone Ventures Co-founders Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson proudly announce their newest partnership with Inland Mechanical Services, Inc., a company based in Southern California specializing in large-scale commercial and public HVAC and refrigeration services.

In collaboration, Cardone Ventures is committed to the national expansion of Inland Mechanical Services lnc., which will continue to deliver world-class HVAC services to both existing and new customers as the company expands into new markets. This collaboration allows Cardone Ventures to strategically help grow and scale Inland Mechanical Inc. in the areas of marketing, finance, people, and operations.

Co-Founded by Leonel Trujillo and Frank Silva, Inland Mechanical Services, Inc. is a full-service mechanical contracting company with more than 20 years of industry experience. The company serves its customers through lasting solutions, not quick fixes. Whether a retail establishment, an office, or a multi-family complex, Inland Mechanical Services, Inc. offers the most advanced techniques and technologies the industry has to offer, improving efficiency and saving customers money.

"As soon as I heard Brandon Dawson speak about his experience and how he and the team are on a mission to help 1 million businesses achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals, I was hooked," says Leonel Trujillo, President and CEO of Inland Mechanical Services, Inc. "I knew I had found a mentor that would push me and my team to grow, not just in business but in life. Partnering with Cardone Ventures is the accelerator we need to continue to build on the momentum that has been created. It's truly like having a GPS for your business."

Inland Mechanical began working with Cardone Ventures with a $3.7 million annual revenue. Through the Cardone Ventures proven strategies and results implemented with thousands of client success stories, the company is helping Inland Mechanical, Inc. fast track to $6.8 million this year and $166 million over the next 10 years. "Grant and I have invested years of our time and millions of dollars researching the HVAC industry and share incredible passion and excitement for the collaboration and growth opportunities we see daily in the space," says Brandon Dawson, Co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures. "Cardone Ventures exists for this reason—to be able to attract incredible clients like Leonel and Frank in, who are disciplined enough to take the intentional action, and work with us to achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals as a unit, both for themselves as business owners and their team members."

About Cardone Ventures:

Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand-new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com/.

About Inland Mechanical Services, Inc.:

At Inland Mechanical Services, Inc., we have spent more than 20 years assisting customers with the systems they need to maximize the comfort of their building for customers and employees alike. Our Los Angeles commercial HVAC experts live by the motto: "excellence without exception." We don't operate on a one-size-fits-all fix. Everything we do is tailored to you and your commercial complex's needs. Whether you hire our team to help you with AC repair or installation, heater repair or installation, or maintenance of your commercial HVAC system, you can trust that we make it a priority to keep you informed regarding all of your options. We prioritize customer education regarding our various systems and any potential savings from which you may benefit. We can also explain how your new system can help you with incentive programs through your local utility company. This is just part of our dedication to providing our Southern California customers with the best possible service. For more information on Inland Mechanical Services, Inc., visit: https://www.inlandmechanicalservices.com/.

Media Contact:

Dwayne Baker, EVP, Strategic Transformation & Partnerships

dbaker@cardoneventures.com

503-536-0997

