Bybarter, Decentralized, Non - Custodial Peer To Peer Platform for DEX & DEFI Subscribers

St George’s, Bermuda , May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As blockchain, cryptocurrency and even web 3 continue to evolve and become mainstream, sophisticated DEX and DEFI subscribers, digital asset holders and "crypto heads", are also evolving; they now demand crypto platforms and projects that meet their needs, while giving them the much craved financial freedom.

Over the last decade we have seen the rise of several centralized exchanges, which crypto users are subjected to, however, these centralized exchanges have not only locked out the world’s unbanked and underbanked out of the fortunes in the cryptospace, but also come with different challenges; withdrawal limits, indiscriminate charges, account opening restrictions and blocking of users accounts with their funds-sometime in 2021 Binance, one of the biggest crypto exchange platforms was trailed by huge backlash from frustrated users who lament the blockage of their accounts, locking them out of their own possessions. A similar occurrence happened again in January 2022, where Binance users were locked out of their accounts, causing some to lose huge amounts of hard earned money. This is not only peculiar to Binance, users of other platforms have also had their fair share of disappointments and loss while using so-called decentralized platforms.

Experiences like the above have led to well meaning individuals with the people at heart to develop projects that give users freedom, 100% control and an opportunity to make money. One of such revolutionary platforms that is already showing huge promise is the Bybarter project.

HOW BYBARTER IS REDEFINING DECENTRALIZED AND NON-CUSTODIAL EXCHANGE.

ByBarter is a decentralized, non-custodial, peer-to-peer service platform that is building solutions to eliminate the barriers that come with buying and selling digital assets. Bybarter is revolutionary and is developed with the sole aim of giving full ownership and control to the people. This platform guarantees no interference in trading of digital assets, giving users the ability to fund and withdraw crypto directly (without need for centralized exchanges) from Non-custodial wallets like Metamask and Trust wallet; the only means of accessing Decentralized exchanges as well as Decentralized finance. This is in addition giving its community members the leverage to grow wealth, earn profit, hold value, buy and sell services as well as invest in other innovative projects. Some key revolutionary features incorporated into th Bybarter project include;

Decentralized, Non-Custodial Peer-2-Peer Service Platform: The first Decentralized, Non-custodial Peer-2-Peer Service platform that enables subscribers using Decentralized exchanges and DEFI, to fund and withdraw crypto directly from their hot and cold wallets. The escrow system put in place is only to protect the community, as soon as the trade is complete, Bybarter has no business with limiting access to your money.

IS BYBARTER A CREDIBLE AND CERTIFIED PROJECT?

The Bybarter project sometimes seems too good to be true, leading to skepticism - this is normal. The project and its developers are not just basking in their own bubble, but have gotten external assessments, validation, partnerships and even listing. Bybarter was audited by Coinscope and Tech Audit, had a KYC assessment by idopresales, has strategic partnerships with Gempad, Pinksale, DXsale, and Unicrypt as well as an open smart contract available to all. Bybarter is already listed on Coin Market Cap, even before launch.

THE BYB TOKEN - ONGOING 1ST ROUND PRE-SALE

The BYB is the governance token used on ByBarter’s ecosystem. It is a BEP-20 token with a total supply of 1 billion BYB. Owning the token makes you eligible for profit sharing, and is also utilized on the MarketVerse. It also allows you access to participate as early investors on vetted cryptocurrency projects that shall be raising funds on ByBarter’s launchpad, while also serving as a store of value that can be bought and sold. Rather than give the opportunity to only institutions, the ByBarter Team opened the opportunity for the common man, giving all an opportunity to buy the token and grow wealth.

Based on the carefully arranged schedule, the BYB Token 1st round presale which started on the 4th of May 2022 ends on the 14th of May 2022, while the 2nd round pre-sale kicks off on the 15th of May 2022 and ends on the 25th of May 2022. The IEO/IDO is billed to hold thereafter





The BYB Token currently sells at; Rate - 1 BNB = 6,333 BYB, 1 BUSD = 16 BYB and 1 USDT = 16 BYB. The maximum buy for the ongoing 1st round presale is 1,250,000 BYB, while the minimum buy is 2,500 BYB.

To join the on-going 1st round pre-sale of the BYB token to buy the BYB Token;





Visit https://bybarter.io/



First get on the whitelist: click here or Scroll down to “WHITELIST YOUR BSC WALLET TO PARTICIPATE 1ST PRE-SALE ROUND", hit the tab and fill the form.

Then join the 1st Round Presale: Head to the Launchpad or scroll down and hit the “BYB 1ST PRE-SALE ROUND”.

Select the coin you want to pay in (BNB, BUSD or USDT).

Indicate how many you will like to buy.

Then connect your wallet, and approve your wallet to interact with the ByBarter DAPP.

After approving your wallet, you can now click “buy” to initiate the purchase, and you are good to go.

The Bybarter Project is working to reward and empower as many people who desperately need financial freedom, hence the on-going massive $35100 Airdrop, where 1000 random winners will be rewarded. Top 100 Referrals will receive extra 850 BYB Tokens. The Airdrop mandatory tasks involves; Joining the Telegram group, following the Twitter page and dropping details here.



The Bybarter platform is ready for beta testing. Stay close to this project and hold the BYB Token to enjoy maximum participation and enjoy the benefits. To join the Bybarter community for further inquiries and up to date information, join the telegram group here. Also follow Bybarter on social media — Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Buy BYB on:

Website: https://bybarter.io



ByBarter Presale: https://launchpadbybarter.io



PinkSale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xf590a58bb5AddaaA68b01CC4597b4A141009F44e?chain=BSC



Unicrypt: https://app.unicrypt.network/amm/pancake-v2/ilo/0xb507c509EeDD857A49Fd3A84D2766dCBf13CA2ea



GemPad: https://app.unicrypt.network/amm/pancake-v2/ilo/0xb507c509EeDD857A49Fd3A84D2766dCBf13CA2ea



DXSale: DxSale - View Single IDO

