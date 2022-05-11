Spigen Elevates Their Pixel 6a Cases With the MagSafe Collection

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Pixel 6a's announcement, Spigen has not only its classic cases ready but also an introduction for the Pixel 6a to meet MagSafe. Innovation always in mind, accessories should enhance the mobile experience and the MagFit collection does just that.

Pixel 6a Case Collection

Spigen returns with its signature cases for the Pixel 6a, complete with the protection and style vital to its brand missions. The bestseller Liquid Air comes in a new color, midnight green, giving a fresh new look to its slim, patterned design for a minimalist aesthetic. For those who are active and always on the go, the Tough Armor provides the ultimate protection with its Extreme Protection Tech™ in its dual-layer make. The Ultra Hybrid gives a long-lasting clear look with added protection thanks to its blue resin anti-yellowing material.

From the minimalist to the adrenaline junkie, all styles can be found within the Pixel 6a case collection. Furthermore, Spigen has taken another step to take the device to the next level.

The OneTap Ring

Although any case can change the look of the Pixel 6a, the MagFit OneTap Ring can change its experience. Through the addition of a slim metal ring, it allows access to the whole MagSafe ecosystem. The installation method is made easy with an included physical application guide. In a world where everything needs to be on the go, combine the Pixel 6a with other accessories and simplify the everyday essentials.

The MagFit Collection

Alongside the cases and tools to make it happen, Spigen also offers a MagSafe accessories collection featuring wallets and stands.

For those who love a sleek look, the Valentinus MagSafe Cardholder is a seamless addition to keep their cards on hand. For the practical, the SmartFold Magsafe Cardholder also doubles as a kickstand for those who love to watch their YouTube videos at their desk.

The OneTap Magnetic Stand also completes any desk setup. Rather than having to reach for the phone every time, have it in view and flexible to move in whichever angle needed to easily have notifications in clear view. Spigen not only has the cases to protect any phone, but the accessories to make everyday tasks more effortless than ever.

Spigen's Got You

Find the Pixel 6a collection on Amazon, alongside the MagFit collection on Amazon as well. Whatever needs may arise when it comes to technology, Spigen's got it covered.

About Spigen:

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

Press Contact:

Tiffany Bakthy

Media Relations Specialist

tiffany@spigen.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment