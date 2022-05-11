ACV Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Solid Revenue Growth and Market Share Gains

First quarter revenue of $103 million, up 49% YoY

First quarter GAAP net loss of $29 million

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18 million

Expects 2022 revenue of $452 million to $460 million, growth of 26% to 28% YoY; expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 million to $57 million

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers, today reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased with our solid results in the first quarter, which once again exceeded revenue expectations, despite the ongoing headwinds impacting the automotive industry. Our growth is driven by market share gains, strong adoption of ACV’s value-added services and traction of our growing suite of data and SaaS products,” said George Chamoun, CEO of ACV.

“After achieving nationwide coverage on ACV’s marketplace in 2021, we continued to attract new dealers, drive territory penetration and increase dealer wallet share. We also successfully launched new offerings that we believe position ACV to deliver sustainable long-term growth within the large market opportunity ahead of us,” concluded Chamoun.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $103 million, an increase of 49% year over year.

Marketplace and Service revenue of $88 million, an increase of 51% year over year.

Auction Marketplace revenue of $44 million, an increase of 28% year over year.

Marketplace GMV of $2.4 billion, an increase of approximately 83% year over year.

Marketplace Units of 140,125, an increase of 9% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12 million in the first quarter 2021.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Based on information as of today, ACV is providing the following guidance:

Second quarter of 2022: Total revenue of $109 to $112 million, an increase of 12% to 15% year over year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16 to $17 million GAAP net loss of $30 to $31 million Non-GAAP net loss of $18 to $19 million

Full-Year 2022: Total revenue of $452 to $460 million, an increase of 26% to 28% year over year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 to $57 million; an approximate 12% loss at the midpoint of revenue guidance GAAP net loss of $116 to $120 million Non-GAAP net loss of $66 to $70 million



Our financial guidance includes the following assumptions:

While used vehicle supply and demand trends remain difficult to predict, we continue to believe we have multiple levers in our business model, and therefore multiple paths to achieve our 2022 revenue guidance.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, are expected to grow approximately 28% year over year in 2022, and exclude approximately $45 million of stock-based compensation and $5 million of intangible amortization.

Second quarter Non-GAAP net loss excludes approximately $10 million of stock-based compensation and approximately $1 million of intangible amortization.



ACV’s First Quarter Results Conference Call

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measure and Key Operating and Financial Metrics

We supplement our financial results with a non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, and key operating and financial metrics, Marketplace Units and Marketplace GMV.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a measure used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) stock-based compensation expense; (3) interest (income) expense; (4) provision for income taxes; and (5) other (income) expense, net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include that (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures, (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense, (4) it does not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense, (5) it does not consider the impact of any contingent consideration liability valuation adjustments, and (6) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial measures, including our net loss and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.

Operating Metrics

We regularly monitor the following operating and financial metrics in order to measure our current performance and estimate our future performance. Our key operating and financial metrics may be calculated in a manner different than similar business metrics used by other companies.

Marketplace GMV - Marketplace GMV is primarily driven by the volume and dollar value of Marketplace Units transacted on our digital marketplace. We believe that Marketplace GMV acts as an indicator of the success of our marketplace, signaling satisfaction of dealers and buyers on our marketplace, and the health, scale, and growth of our business. We define Marketplace GMV as the total dollar value of vehicles transacted through our digital marketplace within the applicable period, excluding any auction and ancillary fees.

Marketplace Units - Marketplace Units is a key indicator of our potential for growth in Marketplace GMV and revenue. It demonstrates the overall engagement of our customers on the ACV platform, the vibrancy of our digital marketplace and our market share of wholesale transactions in the United States. We define Marketplace Units as the number of vehicles transacted on our digital marketplace within the applicable period. Marketplace Units transacted includes any vehicle that successfully reaches sold status, even if the auction is subsequently unwound, meaning the buyer or seller does not complete the transaction. These instances have been immaterial to date. Marketplace Units excludes vehicles that were inspected by ACV, but not sold on our digital marketplace. Marketplace Units have increased over time as we have expanded our territory coverage, added new dealer partners and increased our share of wholesale transactions from existing customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning ACV’s ability to deliver long-term growth and total addressable market expansion, our financial guidance for the second quarter of 2022 and the full year of 2022. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on ACV’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause ACV’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) our history of operating losses; (2) our limited operating history; (3) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (4) our ability to grow the number of participants on our platform; (5) our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) breaches in our security measures, unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (11) our ability to comply or remain in compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the United States and other jurisdictions where we elect to do business; (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and (13) the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022. Additional information will be made available in other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Marketplace and service revenue $ 88,347 $ 58,392 Customer assurance revenue 14,718 10,694 Total revenue 103,065 69,086 Operating expenses: Marketplace and service cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization) 47,252 29,509 Customer assurance cost of revenue (excluding depreciation & amortization) 13,636 9,386 Operations and technology 32,829 21,591 Selling, general, and administrative 36,052 23,965 Depreciation and amortization 2,385 1,768 Total operating expenses 132,154 86,219 Loss from operations (29,089 ) (17,133 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 44 26 Interest expense (210 ) (210 ) Total other income (expense) (166 ) (184 ) Loss before income taxes (29,255 ) (17,317 ) Provision for income taxes 240 58 Net loss $ (29,495 ) $ (17,375 ) Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 156,104,971 34,288,035 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.51 )

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets : Cash and cash equivalents $ 543,249 $ 565,994 Marketable securities 21,081 13,765 Trade receivables (net of allowance of $3,528 and $3,724) 228,133 222,753 Finance receivables (net of allowance of $704 and $636) 63,291 44,278 Other current assets 16,792 10,623 Total current assets 872,546 857,413 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $5,200 and $4,636) 5,579 4,916 Goodwill 97,388 78,839 Acquired intangible assets (net of amortization of $8,299 and $7,070) 16,901 18,130 Internal-use software costs (net of amortization of $4,270 and $3,837) 21,571 17,844 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,955 3,264 Other assets 2,404 2,554 Total assets 1,019,344 982,960 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities : Accounts payable 389,232 395,972 Accrued payroll 11,310 11,961 Accrued other liabilities 14,878 9,806 Deferred revenue 5,331 4,317 Operating lease liabilities 1,393 1,306 Total current liabilities 422,144 423,362 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,702 2,049 Long-term debt 60,500 500 Other long-term liabilities 1,376 952 Total liabilities $ 485,722 $ 426,863 Stockholders' Equity : Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Common stock - Class A; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 111,040,170 and 106,420,843 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 111 106 Common Stock - Class B; $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 shares authorized; 46,010,678 and 49,661,126 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 46 50 Additional paid-in capital 808,203 801,142 Accumulated deficit (274,656 ) (245,161 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82 ) (40 ) Total stockholders' equity 533,622 556,097 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,019,344 $ 982,960

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (29,495 ) $ (17,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,515 1,891 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 7,549 2,867 Provision for bad debt 1,793 777 Other non-cash, net 659 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchases of businesses: Trade receivables (6,603 ) (85,136 ) Other current assets (5,356 ) (4,805 ) Accounts payable (7,526 ) 138,430 Accrued payroll (1,057 ) 3,750 Accrued other liabilities 5,042 3,078 Deferred revenue 1,001 2,281 Other long-term liabilities 99 80 Other assets (77 ) (136 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (31,456 ) 45,864 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net increase in finance receivables (19,420 ) (7,570 ) Purchases of property and equipment (748 ) (692 ) Capitalization of software costs (3,942 ) (2,296 ) Purchases of marketable securities (7,411 ) - Acquisition of businesses (net of cash acquired) (18,913 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (50,434 ) (10,558 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs - 388,359 Proceeds from long term debt 60,000 1,750 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 411 548 Payment of RSU tax withholdings in exchange for common shares surrendered by RSU holders (1,274 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 59,137 390,657 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (22,745 ) 425,963 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 565,994 233,725 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 543,249 $ 659,688 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid (received) during the period for: Interest (income) expense $ 63 $ 74 Income taxes $ 16 $ (10 ) Cash paid included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 299 $ 219 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Stock issuance costs in accounts payable $ - $ 2,673 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 375 $ - Purchase of property and equipment and internal use software in accounts payable $ 1,064 $ 594

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, for the periods presented.