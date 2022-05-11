Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, has provided its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Key results include:



Higher sales of row crop products in the first quarter were somewhat offset by lower sales into specialty crop markets, which were affected by adverse weather conditions.

Based on the strength of current orders, revenues in the first half are expected to increase in the low- to mid-teens on a percentage basis.

Gross profit of $6.2 million and gross margins of 55.9% reflected changes in product mix, higher raw material costs, and the expansion of operations at the Michigan manufacturing facility. As in prior years, the annual target for gross margins is being maintained in the upper 50% range.

The company incurred higher operating expenses, primarily related to non-recurring costs associated with the previously announced merger agreement with Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX). Ongoing operating expenses for the full year in 2022 are forecast to be flat with those in the prior year, plus inflation.

On March 16, 2022, Marrone Bio and Bioceres Crop Solutions entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.



Selected Financial Highlights

$ in millions Q1

2022 Q1

2021 % Increase

(Decrease) Revenues $11.1 $11.0 0.5% Gross Profit $6.2 $7.0 (10.9%) Gross Margin 55.9% 63.1% -721 bps Operating Expenses $13.2 $10.0 32.3% Operating Expense Ratio 119.2% 90.6% +2,865bps Net Income (Loss) ($7.6) ($3.3) 132.9% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($5.4) ($1.2) 359.1% Cash Used in Operations ($8.4) ($5.0) 67.4%

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is described in relation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Management Commentary

“Our first-quarter results reflect a strong effort from our team despite external headwinds. Sales of seed treatments for row crops grew, while drought conditions and a colder spring in the western United States slowed the pull through of products for use in the specialty crop markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash. “We are now halfway through the historically more important selling season in the second quarter, and our orders in hand are particularly robust for foliar and seed treatments in row crops globally.

“We are forecasting low- to mid-teens percentage revenue growth for the first half of 2022, which would represent a material increase above our sales growth in the first half of 2021,” Helash added. “We continue to expect annual gross margins in the upper 50% range, while holding ongoing operating expenses flat, plus inflation, for the full year.

“The start to this year underscores the value of our focus on greater geographic and end-use market diversification. This strategy will advance with our proposed merger with Bioceres, which, as previously reported, we expect to close in the third quarter of 2022. We anticipate significant topline synergies as a result of the merger, as well as growth from new products in our combined research pipelines,” Helash concluded.

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Summary

First quarter revenues in 2022 were $11.1 million, as compared with $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues were strongest for seed treatments sold for use in row crops in the United States and Europe.

This increase was partially offset by weaker specialty crop markets, particularly in the western United States. Cold weather and drought conditions curtailed use of the company’s bio-fungicides at the grower level.

Gross profit of $6.2 million and gross margins of 55.9% reflected shifts in product mix and higher raw material costs, as well as short-term variances related to expanded production at the company’s Michigan manufacturing facility.

Operating expenses increased primarily because of non-recurring legal and consulting costs associated with the proposed merger with Bioceres. For the full year 2022, ongoing operating expenses are expected to be flat with those in the prior year, plus inflation.

The company also budgeted for higher research and development (R&D) costs for registration fees and toxicology reports in support of its regulatory applications for new products. The operating expense ratio – a key performance indicator that compares operating expenses to revenues – increased to 119.2%.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $7.6 million, as compared with a net loss of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared with a loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Lower revenues and gross profit, combined with higher operating expenses, contributed to the greater losses. Adjusted EBITDA is further described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Cash used in operations was $8.4 million as compared with cash used in operations of $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Higher inventories to support future sales and accrued liabilities associated with merger and acquisition costs were the primary drivers of the greater use of operating cash.



Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 11, 2022 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ first quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-612-2103

International Dial-in: 1-918-922-3145

Conference ID: 7668618

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rybiofs

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 18, 2022. To listen, call 1-855-859-2056 within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 7668618. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q1 2022 Webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation (in 000s) THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss (AS REPORTED) $ (7,596 ) $ (3,261 ) Taxes (11 ) 41 Interest expense 551 393 Depreciation and amortization 885 874 EBITDA $ (6,171 ) $ (1,953 ) Stock based compensation 822 915 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (32 ) (134 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,381 ) $ (1,172 )

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Par Value)

MARCH 31, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,362 $ 19,623 Accounts receivable 12,110 13,211 Inventories 10,122 8,633 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,369 1,211 Total current assets 32,963 42,678 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,456 12,676 Right of use assets, net 3,329 3,637 Intangible assets, net 18,426 19,011 Goodwill 6,740 6,740 Restricted cash 1,560 1,560 Other assets 740 754 Total assets $ 76,214 $ 87,056 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,359 $ 2,687 Accrued liabilities 12,354 14,851 Deferred revenue, current portion 285 360 Lease liability, current portion 1,433 1,381 Debt, current portion, net 24,280 25,909 Total current liabilities 41,711 45,188 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,079 1,165 Lease liability, less current portion 2,153 2,511 Debt, less current portion, net 7,592 7,691 Other liabilities 807 848 Total liabilities 53,342 57,403 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 182,275 and 182,224 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid in capital 387,838 387,023 Accumulated deficit (364,967 ) (357,371 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,872 29,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,214 $ 87,056

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product $ 10,982 $ 10,904 License 115 134 Total revenues 11,097 11,038 Cost of product revenues 4,891 4,069 Gross profit 6,206 6,969 Operating Expenses: Research, development and patent 3,160 2,512 Selling, general and administrative 10,068 7,483 Total operating expenses 13,228 9,995 Loss from operations (7,022 ) (3,026 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (551 ) (393 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 32 134 Other income, net (66 ) 65 Total other expense, net (585 ) (194 ) Net loss before income taxes (7,607 ) (3,220 ) Income tax expense 11 (41 ) Net Loss $ (7,596 ) $ (3,261 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share: 182,261 168,938





MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands, Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,596 ) $ (3,261 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 885 874 Change in inventory reserves (84 ) (75 ) Right of use assets amortization 308 215 Share-based compensation 822 915 Non-cash interest expense 33 48 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (32 ) (134 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,101 (3,420 ) Inventories (1,405 ) 279 Prepaid Expenses and other assets (144 ) 356 Accounts payable 790 252 Accrued and other liabilities (2,578 ) (763 ) Lease Liability (306 ) (225 ) Deferred revenue (190 ) (78 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,396 ) (5,017 ) Cash flows from investing activities Payment of consideration in connection with previous asset purchase — (750 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (198 ) (119 ) Net cash used in investing activities (198 ) (869 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from secured borrowings 10,430 11,504 Repayment in secured borrowings (12,066 ) (8,725 ) Repayment of debt (96 ) (99 ) Net settlement of options — 27 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 65 86 Exercise of warrants — 6,175 Net cash provided by financing activities (1,667 ) 8,968 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,261 ) 3,082 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 21,183 17,401 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,922 $ 20,483 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 489 $ 339 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 118 $ 43 Right of use assets (non-cash) acquired $ — $ 253 Accrued liabilities related to equity compensation earned but not granted $ 72 $ —



