Hyperfine Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUILFORD, Conn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the creator of Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Management will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“We are pleased with our progress in the first quarter. We continued to build awareness of Swoop’s tremendous value proposition and installed 11 commercial systems,” said Dave Scott, President and CEO of Hyperfine. “We now have a commercial installed base* of 38 systems and a total, global installed base of 85 systems - and we look forward to continuing to execute our growth plan through 2022 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.509 million, compared to $0.331 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.084 million, compared to $(0.277) million in the first quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $8.334 million, compared to $4.474 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $15.521 million, compared to $3.054 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter was $23.775 million, equating to a net loss of $0.34 per share, as compared to a net loss of $7.794 million, or a net loss of $4.86 per share, for the same period of the prior year.

Swoop Total Installed Base TOTAL INSTALLED UNITS 2020 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Total Commercial systems installations* 4 5 7 4 7 11 38 Grant fulfillment installations — 2 2 4 10 2 20 4 7 9 8 17 13 58 Research units 15 2 2 3 3 2 27 Total Installed Units 19 9 11 11 20 15 85

* The Swoop total installed base consists of three components: Commercial system installations (which make up total revenue), grant fulfillment installations, and research unit installations. The Swoop total installed base (or total installed units) is the number of Swoop devices deployed to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and research institutions. We view the total installed base as a key metric of the growth of our business and is measured from period over period.

2022 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be $10 to $12 million.

Management expects 50 to 60 commercial units installed in 2022.

HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,580 $ 188,498 Restricted cash 1,983 2,662 Accounts receivable, net 1,944 553 Unbilled receivables 478 91 Inventory 4,538 4,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,205 1,357 Due from related parties 1 14 Total current assets $ 173,729 $ 197,485 Property and equipment, net 3,877 3,753 Other long term assets 1,222 1,235 Total assets $ 178,828 $ 202,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,745 $ 2,248 Deferred grant funding 1,983 2,662 Deferred revenue 973 730 Due to related parties 97 1,981 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,616 8,115 Total current liabilities $ 11,414 $ 15,736 Long term deferred revenue 851 510 Total liabilities $ 12,265 $ 16,246 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Common stock, $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized;

55,277,061 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively 5 5 Class B Common stock, $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized; 1

5,055,288 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 326,651 322,540 Accumulated deficit (160,095 ) (136,320 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 166,563 $ 186,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 178,828 $ 202,473





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales Device $ 1,192 $ 169 Service 317 162 Total sales $ 1,509 $ 331 Cost of sales Device $ 1,037 $ 548 Service 388 60 Total cost of sales $ 1,425 $ 608 Gross margin 84 (277 ) Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 8,334 $ 4,474 General and administrative 11,360 1,858 Sales and marketing 4,161 1,196 Total operating expenses 23,855 7,528 Loss from operations $ (23,771 ) $ (7,805 ) Interest income $ 1 $ 5 Other income (expense), net (5 ) 6 Loss before provision for income taxes $ (23,775 ) $ (7,794 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (23,775 ) $ (7,794 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (4.86 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and diluted 70,332,349 1,602,732



