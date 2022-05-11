STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HORSHAM, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter 2022 of $7.0, a 21% increase over the first quarter of 2021

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2022 were $10.9 million

Domestic installed base increased to 903 XTRAC devices at March 31, 2022

Became corporate sponsor of the Global Vitiligo Foundation

Acquired the rights to Theraclear Acne Treatment System from Theravant Corporation



“Our commitment to outstanding commercial execution enabled us to continue the momentum we gained in the second half of 2021 into the first quarter of this year. Despite anticipated seasonality as insurance plans reset and the impact on sales from the Omicron spike in early January, we were able to achieve strong double-digit year over year growth,” said Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences.

“We remain on track for a Q3 commercial launch of our recently acquired, FDA approved acne treatment device from Theravant corporation and continue to expect added growth in our XTRAC installed base from Pharos system conversions. Internationally, we are actively working with new partners to expand our access and enter additional markets. With our strong team and multiple catalysts on the horizon, I believe 2022 is set to be a breakout year for STRATA,” concluded Moccia.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $7.0 million, as compared to revenues of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Global recurring revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $5.1 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Equipment revenues were $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or 59% of revenues, as compared to $3.7 million, or 64% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit on recurring revenues for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million, or 60% of revenues, as compared to $3.2 million, or 68% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing costs for the first quarter of 2022 were $3.6 million, as compared to $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. General and administrative costs for the first quarter of 2022 were $2.7 million, as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Other expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million as compared to $0.02 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for first quarter 2022 was $2.5 million, or a loss of $0.07 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2021 of $2.4 million, or a net loss of $0.07 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Outlook

STRATA continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to range from $33.0 million to $35.0 million, representing 10% to 17% year over year growth.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

STRATA management will host a conference call today, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast is available on the Company website www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 (US/Canada), 1-201-389-0879 (International), and use the conference ID number 13728645.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (2,502 ) $ (2,418 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,321 833 Amortization of right-of-use asset 89 86 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 17 - Income taxes - 4 Interest expense, net 199 22 Non-GAAP EBITDA (876 ) (1,473 ) Stock-based compensation expense 368 662 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (508 ) $ (811 )

Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

Gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021

Gross domestic recurring billings $4,999 $4,619 Co-Pay adjustments (170 ) (157 ) Other discounts (37 ) (32 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 1,867 1,765 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (1,970 ) (1,769 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $4,689 $4,426

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear® treatment systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® and XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. Additionally, STRATA’s recently acquired assets related to Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear system allows the Company the expand into the estimated $5.5 billion U.S. acne care market.

STRATA’s unique business model in the U.S. leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants including the distribution and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact

Jack Droogan

(203) 585-4140

ir@strataskin.com

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $10,923 $12,586 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $288 and $275 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,972 3,433 Inventories 4,758 3,489 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 393 462 Total current assets 19,046 19,970 Property and equipment, net 6,921 6,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 549 638 Intangible assets, net 19,568 10,083 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 200 216 Total assets $55,087 $46,593 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $3,970 $2,822 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,539 6,377 Deferred revenues 3,121 3,285 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 289 318 Current portion of contingent consideration 500 - Total current liabilities 14,419 12,802 Long-term debt 7,356 7,319 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 320 400 Deferred tax liability 266 266 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 324 392 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,622 - Total liabilities 31,307 21,179 Stockholders' equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,723,046, and 34,364,679, shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 247,926 247,059 Accumulated deficit (224,181 ) (221,679 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,780 25,414 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $55,087 $46,593

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021

Revenues, net $7,041 $5,827 Cost of revenues 2,913 2,114 Gross Profit 4,128 3,713 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 163 384 Selling and marketing 3,616 2,932 General and administrative 2,652 2,789 6,431 6,105 Loss from operations (2,303 ) (2,392 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (199 ) (30 ) Interest income - 8 (199 ) (22 ) Loss before income taxes (2,502 ) (2,414 ) Income tax expense - (4 ) Net loss $(2,502 ) $(2,418 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $(0.07 ) $(0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,679,246 33,802,129

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)