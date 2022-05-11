Amdocs to Provide Virgin Media with a Flexible Entertainment Subscription Experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media to provide the UK-based telecoms operator’s customers seamless integration on streaming services.



Under the project, consumers will be given the ability to add entertainment subscriptions to their monthly bill or enjoy them as part of a bigger bundle with their existing broadband, mobile and entertainment packages.

Amdocs is deploying its Amdocs MarketONE platform on the public cloud to deliver the new digital and OTT (over the top) subscription service offerings. The future-proof, turnkey solution allows new OTT partners to be easily added by Virgin Media so its customers have the flexibility to add multiple subscription services.

“This is an exciting project that highlights Amdocs’ role at the heart of the ever-growing communications and entertainment ecosystem,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “With our MarketONE SaaS platform, we are bringing together industry-leading capabilities to help Virgin Media O2 grow its media and entertainment business while providing end-users with a centralized and frictionless experience.”

Supporting Resources

Find out more about Amdocs MarketONE

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022.

Media Contacts

Michael Youds

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 7855 827 038

Email: michael.youds@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com