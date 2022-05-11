Oncocyte Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today reports financial results for the first quarter 2022, ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Reported total revenue of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Launched our CLIA validated lab test for TheraSure™ Liver Transplant Monitoring, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test which has shown to successfully achieve an early indication of rejection episodes in organ transplant patients using a digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technique.

Closed a platform partnership with Thermo Fisher to gain access to Ex-US channel for the Determa product line

Completed Irvine facility build out and installed Genexus instruments to begin DetermaIO IVD Kit process.

Completed an equity financing by raising $32.8 million in common stock to strengthen the balance sheet and further support our product portfolio.



“We continued to make solid progress in the first quarter, delivering 73% year over year growth in DetermaRx™ sample volumes and successfully onboarding new physicians and accounts. We also successfully completed an underwritten financing to strengthen our balance sheet and fuel our upcoming product launch efforts,” said Ron Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “Looking ahead, we remain enthusiastic about our upcoming DetermaIO™ data releases at ASCO in early June and the continued rapid progress we have made to launch our transplant business as we announced last week. We also remain on track to submit three additional oncology tests, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™ and DetermaCNI™, for reimbursement over the next 12-18 months. I appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to updating you as we execute on our strategic plans.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the prior quarter. First quarter revenues associated with DetermaRx were $1.0 million, up $0.2 million sequentially, and up $0.4 million year over year. Operating expenses for the first quarter 2022 were $9.4 million, compared to $11.4 million, a decrease of $2.0 million from the same period in the prior year. Research and Development expense for the first quarter 2022 was $5.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the same period a year ago. The increase in R&D expense was related to increased headcount in support of clinical trials in oncology and transplant. General and Administrative expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.7 million, an increase of $0.9 million for the same period in 2021, due primarily due to an increase in personnel and related expenses. Sales and Marketing expense in the quarter was $3.2 million, an increase of $1.0 million year over year, primarily attributable to an increase in headcount and continued ramp in sales and marketing activities related to the transplant business, as well as support the commercialization efforts within oncology.

Net loss was $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and net loss per share was $0.11 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 92.2 million, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.05 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 82.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $22.7 million as of March 31, 2022.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey.

The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage post-diagnosis treatment. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based test DetermaCNI™, which can monitor cancer patients for recurrence of disease, long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™, and blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test TheraSure™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™, DetermaMx™ and TheraSure™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,412 $ 35,605 Accounts receivable 2,122 1,437 Marketable equity securities 574 904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,515 1,197 Total current assets 24,623 39,143 NONCURRENT ASSETS Right-of-use and financing lease assets, net 2,636 2,779 Machinery and equipment, net, and construction in progress 8,015 5,748 Goodwill 18,684 18,684 Intangible assets, net 90,317 91,245 Restricted cash 1,700 1,700 Other noncurrent assets 298 264 TOTAL ASSETS $ 146,273 $ 159,563 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,584 $ 2,447 Accrued compensation 3,380 3,376 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,256 2,425 Accrued severance from acquisition, current 2,316 2,352 Accrued liabilities from acquisition, current 624 1,388 Loans payable, net of deferred financing costs, current 945 1,313 Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, current 850 819 Total current liabilities 13,955 14,120 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, noncurrent 3,326 3,545 Contingent consideration liabilities, noncurrent 72,025 76,681 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,306 94,346 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 230,000 shares authorized; 92,247 and 92,232 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 254,994 252,954 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 39 37 Accumulated deficit (198,066 ) (187,774 ) Total shareholders’ equity 56,967 65,217 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 146,273 $ 159,563

ONCOCYTE CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 1,425 $ 1,124 Cost of revenues 1,021 738 Cost of revenues – amortization of acquired intangibles 936 307 Gross profit (532 ) 79 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,129 3,361 Sales and marketing 3,237 2,254 General and administrative 5,653 4,764 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,656 ) 1,060 Total operating expenses 9,363 11,439 Loss from operations (9,895 ) (11,360 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES), NET Interest expense, net (30 ) (68 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities (330 ) 213 Pro rata loss from equity method investment in Razor - (270 ) Other income (expense), net (37 ) 2 Total other income (expenses), net (397 ) (123 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (10,292 ) (11,483 ) Income tax benefit - 7,564 NET LOSS $ (10,292 ) $ (3,919 ) Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 92,243 82,123







ONCOCYTE CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (10,292 ) $ (3,919 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 287 121 Amortization of intangible assets 928 307 Pro rata loss from equity method investment in Razor - 270 Stock-based compensation 2,010 1,290 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 330 (213 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 7 19 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,656 ) 1,060 Deferred income tax benefit - (7,564 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (685 ) (499 ) Lease liabilities (35 ) 25 Prepaid expenses and other assets (350 ) (1,147 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21 ) 405 Accrued severance and liabilities from Chronix Biomedical acquisition (800 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (13,277 ) (9,845 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of Insight Genetics, net of cash acquired - (607 ) Acquisition of Razor Genomics asset, net of cash acquired - (6,648 ) Acquisition of Chronix Biomedical, net of cash acquired - (175 ) Construction in progress and purchases of furniture and equipment (1,561 ) (842 ) Security deposit and other - 10 Net cash used in investing activities (1,561 ) (8,262 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 348 Proceeds from sale of common shares - 65,262 Financing costs to issue common shares - (2,676 ) Proceeds from sale of common shares under at-the-market transactions 31 6,754 Financing costs for at-the-market sales (1 ) (203 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 802 Repayment of loan payable (375 ) (375 ) Repayment of financing lease obligations (10 ) (41 ) Net cash used by financing activities (355 ) 69,871 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (15,193 ) 51,764 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING 37,305 8,843 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING $ 22,112 $ 60,607 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 13 $ 44 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NONCASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued for acquisition of Razor Genomics asset $ - $ 5,756 Deferred tax liability generated from the acquisition of Razor Genomics asset - 7,564 Construction in progress, machinery and equipment purchases included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and landlord liability 993 139





Oncocyte Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Loss from Operations (Amounts in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP loss from operations - as reported $ (9,895 ) $ (35,680 ) $ (11,360 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,010 1,706 1,290 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,656 ) 25,006 1,060 Severance charge - 255 - Depreciation and amortization expense 1,216 1,251 428 Non-GAAP loss from operations, as adjusted $ (11,325 ) $ (7,462 ) $ (8,582 )



