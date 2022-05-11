AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for First Quarter of 2022

First quarter 2022 net sales were $39.9 million, an increase of 2.3% (or 5.5% on a constant currency basis) versus the prior year period.

Diversification revenue (i.e. excluding sales of SmartFresh™ for apples) grew 11.2% for the trailing twelve month period ended March 31, 2022 versus the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, and represented 43.3% of consolidated revenues during this period.

Net loss of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to net income of $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 that benefited from one-time litigation proceeds.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $15.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.9%, compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period.

Reiterates expectation for 2022 full year net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth compared to 2021, driven by continued growth in diversification revenue.



PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global AgTech innovator providing a range of solutions, digital technologies and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter marks the first half of the Southern Hemisphere growing season and while most of the harvest has yet to commence, we are off to a solid start in this quarter. This quarter also shows the benefit of our diversification strategy, leveraging our global footprint and the breadth of our product portfolio to deliver both revenue and EBITDA growth relative to the first quarter of 2021 while managing through adverse weather conditions impacting select Latin American markets such as Brazil and Chile.

Diversification revenue, which accounted for approximately 43.3% of consolidated revenues on a trailing twelve month basis, once again drove our performance this quarter with an 11.2% increase in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 versus the prior twelve month period. It is important to recognize that diversification is not just our strategy to drive incremental growth, it is also a way to manage and offset risk by increasingly making us less susceptible to adverse impacts such as weather, in any one market, crop, product or customer."

Mr. Lewis added, "As we look to the balance of the Southern Hemisphere season and the rest of 2022, we will continue to advance our diversification strategy while defending our strong, industry leading franchise in SmartFresh for apples. As the pandemic has eased, my leadership team and I have been traveling to meet with a number of our customers both domestically and abroad. I am energized by their positive feedback on the quality of our products and our people. They recognize our unwavering commitment to service, and the support we provide to ensure they are able to deliver a consistent supply of high-quality and fresh produce to the market."



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased 2.3% to $39.9 million, compared to $39.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding foreign currency translation impacts, which reduced revenue by $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021, revenue increased 5.5%, primarily driven by leveraging a portfolio of diverse solutions. Each of the Company's diversification categories generated growth in the first quarter. Growth within Fungicides & Disinfectants was driven by market penetration and product expansion in the Middle East. The Other 1-MCP category was supported by Harvista, which experienced strong growth in South Africa, supported by an early harvest and larger crop size. This was partially offset by SmartFresh for Apple declines in the Latin America region due to unfavorable weather events.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $28.0 million, compared to $28.7 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 70.1% as compared to 73.5% in the prior year period. The lower gross margin primarily reflects the Company’s strategic transition to a more diversified product portfolio, as well as higher materials costs associated with inflationary pressures.

Research and development costs were $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the timing of projects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 12.2% to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $13.6 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by the timing of expenses.

First quarter 2022 net loss was $3.2 million, compared to net income of $8.2 million in the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $14.4 million of other income which related primarily to the receipt of proceeds from the settlement of a litigation matter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.9%, as compared to $14.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher sales and lower operating expenses compared to the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $59.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and net sales on a constant currency basis. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's performance, including for incentive bonuses and bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader's understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information to evaluate the Company’s performance.

The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as constant currency net sales, to their most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including all statements regarding financial guidance, anticipated future growth, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, the risk of increased competition; the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; risks associated with the Company's substantial level of indebtedness; risks associated with acquisitions and investments; changes in applicable laws or regulations; conditions in the global economy, including the effects of the coronavirus outbreak; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $59,266 $61,930 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,640 and $2,143, respectively 55,754 53,538 Inventories 22,357 19,780 Other current assets 23,549 19,878 Total Current Assets 160,926 155,126 Property and equipment, net 11,699 11,986 Intangible assets, net 535,970 546,652 Deferred income tax assets 7,402 7,392 Other assets 12,892 11,406 TOTAL ASSETS $728,889 $732,562 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $17,124 $16,969 Current portion of long-term debt 3,378 3,362 Income taxes payable 2,297 2,382 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,277 26,994 Total Current Liabilities 50,076 49,707 Long-term debt 253,807 254,194 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,118 6,256 Deferred income tax liabilities 33,663 34,833 Total Liabilities 345,664 344,990 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 21) Temporary Equity: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 150 shares authorized and designated and 145 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 151,800 149,386 Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,705 7,787 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000 shares authorized, 53,244 and 53,080 shares issued and 52,583 and 52,418 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 0.001 share authorized and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Treasury stock, par value $0.0001; 661 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (3,885 ) (3,885 ) Additional paid-in capital 523,544 529,303 Accumulated deficit (251,747 ) (248,660 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,197 ) (46,364 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 223,720 230,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $728,889 $732,562

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $39,889 $38,992 Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangibles, shown separately below) 11,923 10,314 Gross profit 27,966 28,678 Research and development expenses 3,051 3,298 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,892 13,551 Amortization of intangibles 10,718 10,763 Operating income 2,305 1,066 Other income 505 14,398 (Loss) gain on foreign currency exchange (1,196 ) 433 Interest expense, net (4,947 ) (5,890 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (3,333 ) 10,007 Income taxes (benefit) expense (164 ) 1,823 Net (loss) income including non-controlling interest (3,169 ) 8,184 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (82 ) (239 ) Net (loss) income attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (3,087 ) 8,423 Less: Dividends on convertible preferred stock 6,436 6,005 Net (loss) income attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. common stockholders ($9,523 ) $2,418 (Loss) earnings per share of common shares: Basic ($0.18 ) $0.03 Diluted ($0.18 ) $0.03 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 51,736 51,031 Diluted 51,736 52,296

Non-GAAP Measures

The following tables set forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP constant currency net sales. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including for incentive bonuses and bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net (loss) income including non-controlling interest:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income including non-controlling interest ($3,169 ) $8,184 Depreciation and amortization 11,444 11,423 Interest expense(1) 4,947 5,890 Income taxes (benefit) expense (164 ) 1,823 Non-GAAP EBITDA $13,058 $27,320 Adjustments: Share-based compensation 988 891 Severance related costs(2) 73 — Other non-recurring costs(3) 186 766 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange(4) 1,196 (433 ) Other income(5) (515 ) — Litigation settlement — (14,392 ) Total Adjustments 1,928 (13,168 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $14,986 $14,152





(1) Interest on debt and accretion for debt discounts. (2) Severance costs related to continued focus on cost control initiatives and restructuring. (3) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with litigation and M&A related fees. (4) Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange relates to net gains and losses resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the Company's functional currency. (5) Other income relates to non-recurring data compensation income.

The following is a reconciliation between net sales on a non-GAAP constant currency basis to GAAP net sales:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 GAAP net sales $39,889 $38,992 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates 1,231 — Non-GAAP constant currency net sales (1) $41,120 $38,992



(1) The company provides net sales on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The impact from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying prior period average exchange rates to current year results.