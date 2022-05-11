ADDvantage Technologies Reports Record Revenue of $23.8 Million for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Wireless Segment Revenue up 79%; Telco Revenue up 92% to Record Levels



Benefits of Cost Reduction and Margin Expansion Initiatives to Benefit Second Half of Fiscal Year

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported record financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

“We generated record revenue in both segments of our business, as our efforts to position Fulton as a key partner for 5G tower work led to rapid growth, and our Telco segment continues to benefit from supply chain challenges for new equipment and the growing remote workforce movement,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we initiated significant cost-reduction initiatives, which included operational efficiencies, reallocating resources to meet near-term demand and streamlining our back-office infrastructure. We expect these changes to materially improve third fiscal quarter margins and enable us to minimize our cash burn. We are executing on all cylinders at this point, and demand for tower work continues to grow. The third quarter is typically our seasonally strongest quarter, and we are well-positioned to deliver continued top line performance and significant bottom-line improvements.”

“The 5G build-out represents a significant, secular, multi-year opportunity, and ADDvantage Technologies is strategically and regionally situated as a valued partner for our carrier customers,” added Mr. Hart. “We maintain long-term relationships with wireless carriers and we are being awarded key markets on a regular basis.”

“Simultaneously, our Telco segment, continues to deliver improved results due to strong demand for refurbished telecom equipment, increasing sales 92% compared to the same quarter last year and 38% compared to the previous quarter. Both Nave Communications and Triton Datacom have experienced a significant uptick in revenue the last quarter due to global supply chain issues and chip shortages,” continued Mr. Hart.

Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2022

Fiscal second quarter sales were a record $23.8 million, an increase of $11.1 million, or 88% compared to $12.7 million last year and a sequential increase of 27% compared to the first fiscal quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in Wireless revenue related to 5G tower work, and an increase of $7.7 million in Telco revenue due to increased demand for refurbished telecommunications equipment sold by the Telco segment.

Gross profit was $5.8 million, or 24% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $3.2 million, or 25% gross margin, for the same period last year. The net changes in gross profit were due to higher overall sales in both the Wireless and Telco segments, and the decrease in gross margin as a percent of sales was costs incurred in deploying to new markets and related startup costs. During the quarter, the Company started a significant cost-reduction initiative, designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs following the initial ramp-up to meet the growing demand for 5-G and related tower work, and we withdrew from a couple of non-profitable markets which were due to lower volume commitments from some customers.. Management expects the benefit of these actions to reduce fixed costs by approximately $2.4 million on an annual basis, with the benefits of the reductions evident in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the period ending June 30, 2022.

Operating expenses increased $0.6 million to $2.8 million from $2.2 million the same period last year as the Wireless group ramped up to meet the increased demand and deploy teams to additional new markets. Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses include overhead, which consist of personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories, increased $0.1 million, or 2%, to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $3.8 million for the same period last year. The increase in SG&A relates primarily to increased selling and commissions expenses to support higher revenues.

Net loss for the quarter narrowed by $1.7 million to $1.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or a loss of $0.25 per diluted share for the same quarter last year, and narrowed by $0.6 million from $2.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, from the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Financial Results for the Six Months ended March 31, 2022

Year-to-date sales were a record $42.4 million, an increase 67% compared to $25.4 million last year. Wireless segment revenue increased 55% to $14.9 million and Telco segment revenue increased 74% to $27.5 million.

Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 24% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $6.8 million, or 27% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $5.3 million from $4.2 million the same period last year. Year-to-date net loss narrowed by $1.6 million to $3.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.0 million, or a loss of $0.41 per diluted share last year.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $1.8 million at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had net inventories of $5.8 million.

Outstanding debt as of March 31, 2022 was $2.2 million, which is comprised of financing leases. The Company paid down $2.1 million and closed its line of credit during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The line of credit was replaced with an accounts receivable purchase facility, which when combined with a similar facility already in place in the Wireless segment will provide a total capacity of $19.0 million, which gives the Company increased funding flexibility across the three subsidiaries as the business flexes up and down.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

-- Tables follow –

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,934 $ 2,608 Restricted cash 1,912 334 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $250, respectively 369 7,013 Unbilled revenue 3,177 2,488 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,647 and $3,476, respectively 5,808 5,922 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,682 1,431 Total current assets 16,882 19,796 Property and equipment, at cost: Machinery and equipment 5,386 4,973 Leasehold improvements 899 813 Total property and equipment, at cost 6,285 5,786 Less: Accumulated depreciation (2,670 ) (2,293 ) Net property and equipment 3,615 3,493 Right-of-use lease assets 2,239 2,730 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 948 1,107 Goodwill 58 58 Other assets 130 128 Total assets $ 23,872 $ 27,312





Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,093 $ 7,044 Accrued expenses 1,449 1,581 Deferred revenue 225 168 Bank line of credit — 2,050 Right-of-use lease obligations, current 1,196 1,198 Finance lease obligations, current 698 582 Other current liabilities 843 692 Total current liabilities 12,504 13,315 Right-of-use lease obligations, long-term 1,533 2,141 Finance lease obligations, long-term 1,499 1,429 Total liabilities 15,536 16,885 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,189,112 and 12,610,229 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 132 126 Paid in capital 748 (578 ) Retained earnings 7,456 10,879 Total shareholders’ equity 8,336 10,427 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 23,872 $ 27,312

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 23,759 $ 12,667 $ 42,449 $ 25,416 Cost of sales 18,001 9,486 32,060 18,606 Gross profit 5,758 3,181 10,389 6,810 Operating expenses 2,753 2,167 5,253 4,224 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,850 3,757 7,538 6,972 Depreciation and amortization expense 318 304 662 585 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 2 — 2 (10 ) Loss from operations (1,165 ) (3,047 ) (3,066 ) (4,961 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 33 — 81 Other expense, net (168 ) (8 ) (240 ) (27 ) Interest expense (61 ) (42 ) (116 ) (110 ) Other income (expense), net (229 ) (17 ) (356 ) (56 ) Loss before income taxes (1,394 ) (3,064 ) (3,422 ) (5,017 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (1,394 ) $ (3,064 ) $ (3,422 ) $ (5,017 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic and diluted 13,071,053 12,416,594 12,875,055 12,281,721

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes impairment charges for operating lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets including goodwill, stock compensation expense, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table provides a reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and six-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, in thousands:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (2,203 ) $ 1,038 $ (1,165 ) $ (1,537 ) $ (1,510 ) $ (3,047 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 197 121 318 176 128 304 Stock compensation expense 114 133 247 107 139 246 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,892 ) $ 1,292 $ (600 ) $ (1,254 ) $ (1,243 ) $ (2,497 ) Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (4,528 ) $ 1,462 $ (3,066 ) $ (2,642 ) $ (2,319 ) $ (4,961 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 416 246 662 328 257 585 Stock compensation expense 257 271 528 247 314 561 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,855 ) $ 1,979 $ (1,876 ) $ (2,067 ) $ (1,748 ) $ (3,815 )