goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the First Quarter

Loan Originations of $477 million, up 75% from $272 million

Loan Growth of $124 million, up 307% from $30.5 million

Loan Portfolio of $2.15 billion, up 69% from $1.28 billion

Net Charge Off Rate of 8.8%, down from 9.1%

Repurchased 280,263 shares for $40.9 million

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company experienced improved demand and an increase in loan originations across all products and channels, leading to a record level of first quarter loan growth and the second largest quarter of organic growth in the Company’s history. Loan originations totaled $477 million in the quarter, up 75% compared to the $272 million produced in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in loan originations led to organic growth in the loan portfolio of $124 million, a record level of first quarter loan growth, resulting in a total gross consumer loan receivable portfolio of $2.15 billion, up 69% from $1.28 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue to $232 million in the quarter, up 36% over the first quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the first quarter was 8.8%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and down slightly from the 9.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses was broadly flat at 7.78%, down 9 basis points from 7.87% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $80.0 million, up 25% from $63.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the first quarter was 34.4%, down from 37.6% in the prior year. After adjustments, including items related to the acquisition of LendCare Holdings Inc. (“LendCare”), an unrealized fair value loss on investments and corporate development costs recorded in the quarter, the Company reported adjusted operating income2 of $86.1 million, up $21.5 million or an increase of 33% compared to $64.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the first quarter was 37.1%, slightly down from 38.0% in the prior year.

Net income in the first quarter was $26.1 million, compared to $112 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.55, compared to $7.14 in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of the prior year, the Company recorded an after-tax unrealized gain on investments of $75.8 million, while in the current period the Company recorded an after-tax unrealized loss on investments of $15.2 million. After adjusting for these non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, including $2.4 million in amortization of acquired intangible assets, adjusted net income2 was $45.8 million, up 25% from $36.7 million in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $2.72, up 16% from $2.34 in the first quarter of 2021.

Return on equity during the quarter was 13.5%, compared to 90.1% in the first quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 23.8% in the quarter, compared to 29.5% in the same period of 2021.

“The first quarter continued to highlight the growth potential of our business model. All products and channels experienced a lift in origination volume, leading to a material increase in loan growth during a typically seasonally slower period. While we estimate the loan loss provision expense taken against the incremental $34 million of loan growth above the mid-point of our original outlook impacted earnings per share in the quarter by approximately 12 cents, the extra growth contributes approximately 21 cents of earnings per share in future years. Credit and payment performance continue to remain stable and perform well within our targeted range,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the strength of the underlying business, we continued to opportunistically repurchase our stock, buying back another approximately 280,000 shares for $40.9 million during the quarter. Our long track record of performing during periods of both economic strength and weakness and the proven resiliency of the non-prime lending model, provide us confidence in the future. We now project to achieve the high-end of our loan book growth range, which is more than double the average loan book growth of the last three years.” Mr. Mullins concluded.

Other Key First Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Revenue of $195 million, up 46%

33.7% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 12.7%

64% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 56%

39% of applications were acquired online, down from 49%

45% of new customers acquired through point-of-sale financing, up from 16%

7% of new customers acquired through auto financing, a new product

Net customer growth during the quarter of 7,120

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to $4.1 million, an increase of 6%

improved to $4.1 million, an increase of 6% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 32.7%, down from 37.5%

on consumer loans of 32.7%, down from 37.5% Operating income of $90.3 million, up 26%

Operating margin of 46.4%, down from 53.8%



easyhome

Revenue of $37.5 million, up 2%

Same store revenue growth 3 of 2.8%

of 2.8% Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $72.7 million, up 37%

Financial revenue 1 from consumer lending increased to $9.0 million, up 36% from $6.6 million

from consumer lending increased to $9.0 million, up 36% from $6.6 million Operating income of $9.4 million, up 4%

Operating margin of 25.0%, up from 24.5%

Overall

48 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth 3

consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth 83 r d consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2022 marks the 18 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 consecutive year of a dividend increase Total same store revenue growth 3 of 14.1%

of 14.1% Total active customers now exceed 300,000, with total customers served over 1.1 million

Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 36.5%, up from 30.8% in the first quarter of 2021

of 36.5%, up from 30.8% in the first quarter of 2021 Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.3%, down from 4.8%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 68% on March 31, 2022, up from 58% in the prior year and below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $2.69 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 67% from $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio, including the $445 million gross consumer loan portfolio and associated intangible assets and goodwill that arose from the acquisition of LendCare.

During the quarter, the Company increased its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility (“Securitization Facility”) to $900 million. The Securitization Facility, which was originally established in December 2020, continues to be structured by National Bank Financial Markets, with the addition of Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada as new lenders to the syndicate. The interest on advances are payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 1.43% as of May 10, 2022, the interest rate would be 3.28%. The Company continues utilizing an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn and mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility.

Additionally, during the quarter, the Company amended its senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”), decreasing to $270 million, with the maturity extended to January 27, 2025. On lenders prime rate (“Prime”) advances, the interest rate payable has been reduced by 125 bps, from the previous rate of Prime plus 200 bps to Prime plus 75 bps. On draws elected to be taken utilizing the Canadian Bankers’ Acceptance rate (“BA”), the interest rate payable has been reduced by 75 bps, from the previous rate of BA plus 300 bps to BA plus 225 bps. Based on the current Prime rate of 3.20% and the current 90-day BA rate of 1.92% as of May 10, 2022, the interest rate on the principal amount drawn would be 3.95% or 4.17%, respectively, at the option of the Company. Additionally, the amendment incorporates key modifications including improved advance rates, less restrictive covenants, and a broader syndicate of banks. The amended Credit Facility is underwritten by Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC, National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Company has the ability to utilize an accordion feature to increase the size of the facility by up to an additional $100 million.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a $17.5 million pre-tax net unrealized fair value loss on its investments, which was mainly related to the unhedged contingent shares of its investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”). The unrealized fair value loss in Affirm during the period was partially offset by the pre-tax unrealized fair value gain in the related total return swaps (“TRS”). Since the initial shares of Affirm were obtained on January 1, 2021, the Company has recognized a realized gain on the non-contingent portion of the investment in Affirm and its related TRS of $66.3 million and a cumulative unrealized fair value gain on the contingent portion of the investment in Affirm and its related TRS of $31.4 million. Including the cash received on the initial sale of PayBright Inc. (“PayBright”) to Affirm, the total realized and unrealized gains amount to $119.5 million, relative to the initial investment of $34 million made in 2019, or approximately 3.5 times the initial investment.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s recently amended revolving credit facilities, goeasy has approximately $801 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its organic growth through the second quarter of 2024. Inclusive of these amendments, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.3%. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $200 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.1 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share payable on July 8, 2022 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on June 24, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,300 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.1 million Canadians and originated over $8.2 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, honoured by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.38 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Notes:

1These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash 96,430 102,479 Accounts receivable 21,646 20,769 Prepaid expenses 8,043 8,018 Consumer loans receivable, net 2,023,702 1,899,631 Investments 35,313 64,441 Lease assets 44,650 47,182 Property and equipment, net 34,843 35,285 Derivative financial assets 27,539 20,634 Intangible assets, net 158,778 159,651 Right-of-use assets, net 56,453 57,140 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 2,688,320 2,596,153 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 68,180 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,046 57,134 Income taxes payable 4,965 27,859 Dividends payable 14,514 10,692 Unearned revenue 13,344 11,354 Accrued interest 23,489 8,135 Deferred tax liabilities, net 31,014 38,648 Lease liabilities 65,033 65,607 Secured borrowings 155,948 173,959 Revolving securitization warehouse facility 392,038 292,814 Derivative financial liabilities 48,104 34,132 Notes payable 1,075,331 1,085,906 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,937,006 1,806,240 Shareholders' equity Share capital 358,614 363,514 Contributed surplus 16,561 22,583 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,771 8,567 Retained earnings 372,368 395,249 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 751,314 789,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,688,320 2,596,153







goeasy Ltd. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE Interest income 156,824 105,494 Lease revenue 26,878 28,437 Commissions earned 43,858 33,337 Charges and fees 4,582 2,906 232,142 170,174 EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Salaries and benefits 41,964 35,406 Stock-based compensation 2,300 2,086 Advertising and promotion 9,510 5,892 Bad debts 54,149 29,274 Occupancy 6,379 5,524 Technology costs 5,240 3,804 Other expenses 11,863 7,095 131,405 89,081 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,465 9,243 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,869 4,344 Amortization of intangible assets 5,213 1,746 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,225 1,828 20,772 17,161 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 152,177 106,242 OPERATING INCOME 79,965 63,932 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) (17,525 ) 87,372 FINANCE COSTS Interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing charges 22,643 13,495 Interest expense on lease liabilities 836 741 23,479 14,236 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38,961 137,068 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 16,296 16,997 Deferred (3,431 ) 8,096 12,865 25,093 NET INCOME 26,096 111,975 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.59 7.41 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.55 7.14







Segmented Reporting Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial1 easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 150,149 6,675 - 156,824 Lease revenue - 26,878 - 26,878 Commissions earned 40,857 3,001 - 43,858 Charges and fees 3,604 978 - 4,582 194,610 37,532 - 232,142 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 95,652 17,448 18,305 131,405 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 5,910 8,770 1,223 15,903 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,723 1,943 203 4,869 8,633 10,713 1,426 20,772 Segment operating income (loss) 90,325 9,371 (19,731 ) 79,965 Other loss (17,525 ) Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 22,643 Interest expense on lease liabilities 836 23,479 Income before income taxes 38,961 Income tax expense 12,865 Net Income 26,096 Diluted earnings per share 1.55 1 LendCare’s financial results are reported under the easyfinancial reportable operating segment. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 ($ in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 100,504 4,990 - 105,494 Lease revenue - 28,437 - 28,437 Commissions earned 30,910 2,427 - 33,337 Charges and fees 1,915 991 - 2,906 133,329 36,845 - 170,174 Total operating expenses before depreciation and amortization 57,326 16,325 15,430 89,081 Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization of lease assets, property and equipment and intangible assets 2,085 9,575 1,157 12,817 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,221 1,908 215 4,344 4,306 11,483 1,372 17,161 Segment operating income (loss) 71,697 9,037 (16,802 ) 63,932 Other income 87,372 Finance costs Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges 13,495 Interest expense on lease liabilities 741 14,236 Income before income taxes 137,068 Income tax expense 25,093 Net Income 111,975 Diluted earnings per share 7.14







Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators ($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended Variance Variance March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 232,142 170,174 61,968 36.4 % Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization2,3 131,405 89,081 42,324 47.5 % EBITDA1 74,747 159,222 (84,475 ) (53.1 %) EBITDA margin1 32.2 % 93.6 % (6,140 bps) (65.6 %) Depreciation and amortization expense2 20,772 17,161 3,611 21.0 % Operating income 79,965 63,932 16,033 25.1 % Operating margin 34.4 % 37.6 % (320 bps) (8.5 %) Other (loss) income2,3 (17,525 ) 87,372 (104,897 ) (120.1 %) Finance costs 23,479 14,236 9,243 64.9 % Effective income tax rate 33.0 % 18.3 % 1,470 bps 80.3 % Net income 26,096 111,975 (85,879 ) (76.7 %) Diluted earnings per share 1.55 7.14 (5.59 ) (78.3 %) Return on assets 4.0 % 28.8 % (2,480 bps) (86.1 %) Return on equity 13.5 % 90.1 % (7,660 bps) (85.0 %) Return on tangible common equity1 22.8 % 94.2 % (7,140 bps) (75.8 %) Adjusted Financial Results1,2,3 Adjusted operating income 86,061 64,612 21,449 33.2 % Adjusted operating margin 37.1 % 38.0 % (90 bps) (2.4 %) Adjusted net income 45,779 36,679 9,100 24.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.72 2.34 0.38 16.2 % Adjusted return on assets 6.9 % 9.4 % (250 bps) (26.6 %) Adjusted return on equity 23.8 % 29.5 % (570 bps) (19.3 %) Adjusted return on tangible common equity 36.5 % 30.8 % 570 bps 18.5 % Key Performance Indicators Same store revenue growth (overall)1 14.1 % 1.7 % 1,240 bps 729.4 % Same store revenue growth (easyhome)1 2.8 % 4.9 % (210 bps) (42.9 %) Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 194,610 133,329 61,281 46.0 % easyfinancial operating margin 46.4 % 53.8 % (740 bps) (13.8 %) easyhome revenue 37,532 36,845 687 1.9 % easyhome operating margin 25.0 % 24.5 % 50 bps 2.0 % Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,154,300 1,277,291 877,009 68.7 % Growth in consumer loans receivable 123,961 30,451 93,510 307.1 % Gross loan originations 476,542 272,351 204,191 75.0 % Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 38.7 % 44.3 % (560 bps) (12.6 %) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.8 % 9.1 % (30 bps) (3.3 %) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 39,928 63,166 (23,238 ) (36.8 %) Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,841 8,366 (525 ) (6.3 %) 1 EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on asset, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Same store revenue growth (overall), same store revenue growth (easyhome) and potential monthly leasing revenue are supplementary financial measures. Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section in this press release.

2 During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company had a total of $23.6 million before-tax ($19.7 million after-tax) of adjusting items which include:

Adjusting item related to corporate development costs

•Corporate development costs of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after-tax) are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare

•Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs amounting to $0.5 million before-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization;

•Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years amounting to $3.3 million before-tax ($2.4 million after-tax); and

Adjusting items related to other costs

•Unrealized fair value losses mainly on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $17.5 million before-tax ($15.2 million after-tax).

3During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company had a total of $86.7 million before-tax ($75.3 million after-tax) of adjusting items:

Adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare

•Transaction costs related to advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Transaction costs amounting to $0.7 million before-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization; and

Adjusting item related to other income

•Unrealized fair value gains mainly on investments in Affirm and its related TRS amounting to $87.4 million before-tax ($75.8 million after-tax).

Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures



The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s except earnings per share) March 31,



2022 March 31,



2021 Net income as stated 26,096 111,975 Impact of adjusting items Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Corporate development costs1 2,314 - Transaction costs2 - 680 Integration costs3 507 - Amortization of intangible assets Amortization of acquired intangible assets4 3,275 - Other loss (income)5 17,525 (87,372 ) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 23,621 (86,692 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items (3,938 ) 11,396 After-tax impact of adjusting items 19,683 (75,296 ) Adjusted net income 45,779 36,679 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 16,834 15,689 Diluted earnings per share as stated 1.55 7.14 Per share impact of adjusting items 1.17 (4.80 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2.72 2.34

Adjusting item related to corporate development costs

1 Corporate development costs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not undertake, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition

2 Transaction costs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 included advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

3 Integration costs related to consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance cost, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare. Integration costs were reported under Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization.

4 Amortization of $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting item related to other income

5 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, unrealized fair value gains (losses) mainly related to investments in Affirm and its related TRS.



Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2022

(adjusted) March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021

(adjusted) Operating income 79,965 79,965 63,932 63,932 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Corporate development costs1 - 2,314 - - Transaction costs1 - - - 680 Integration costs1 - 507 - - Amortization of intangible assets Amortization of acquired intangible assets1 - 3,275 - - Adjusted operating income 79,965 86,061 63,932 64,612 Divided by revenue 232,142 232,142 170,174 170,174 Total operating margin 34.4 % 37.1 % 37.6 % 38.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Net income as stated 26,096 111,975 Finance cost 23,479 14,236 Income tax expense 12,865 25,093 Depreciation and amortization 20,772 17,161 Depreciation of lease assets (8,465 ) (9,243 ) EBITDA 74,747 159,222 Divided by revenue 232,142 170,174 EBITDA margin 32.2 % 93.6 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (84,033 ) 32,715 Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 123,961 30,451 Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 39,928 63,166

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2022

(adjusted) March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 26,096 26,096 111,975 111,975 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 19,683 - (75,296 ) Adjusted net income 26,096 45,779 111,975 36,679 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average total assets for the period 2,642,237 2,642,237 1,556,900 1,556,900 Return on assets 4.0 % 6.9 % 28.8 % 9.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2022

(adjusted) March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 26,096 26,096 111,975 111,975 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 19,683 - (75,296 ) Adjusted net income 26,096 45,779 111,975 36,679 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 770,614 770,614 496,889 496,889 Return on equity 13.5 % 23.8 % 90.1 % 29.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2022

(adjusted) March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 26,096 26,096 111,975 111,975 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 - - Income tax impact of the above item (869 ) (869 ) - - Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 28,502 28,502 111,975 111,975 Impact of adjusting items1 Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization Corporate development costs - 2,314 - - Transaction costs - - - 680 Integration costs - 507 - - Other loss (income) - 17,525 - (87,372 ) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 20,346 - (86,692 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (3,069 ) - 11,396 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 17,277 - (75,296 ) Adjusted net income 28,502 45,779 111,975 36,679 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Average shareholders’ equity 770,614 770,614 496,889 496,889 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (21,310 ) (21,310 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (120,629 ) (120,629 ) - - Average related deferred tax liabilities 31,967 31,967 - - Divided by average tangible common equity 501,029 501,029 475,579 475,579 Return on tangible common equity 22.8 % 36.5 % 94.2 % 30.8 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.



easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($ in 000’s)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Total company revenue 232,142 170,174 Less: easyfinancial revenue (194,610 ) (133,329 ) Less: leasing revenue (28,566 ) (30,243 ) easyhome financial revenue 8,966 6,602

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 17 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for three month ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000’s except percentages) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Total Company revenue 232,142 170,174 Less: Leasing revenue (28,566 ) (30,243 ) Financial revenue 203,576 139,931 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 2,101,759 1,264,755 Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 38.7 % 44.3 %

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 35 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

Same Store Revenue Growth

Same store revenue growth (easyhome) and same store revenue growth (overall) are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 27 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022.

Potential Monthly Leasing Revenue

Potential monthly leasing revenue is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to “Portfolio Analysis” section on page 17 of the Company’s MD&A three months ended March 31, 2022.



