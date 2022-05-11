Umoja Biopharma Announces Resignation of Board Chair Clay B. Siegall

Resignation effective immediately



CEO Scharenberg assumes the role of interim Board Chair

SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. announced today Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D. agreed to the Company’s request to resign from Umoja’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Andy Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja said, “We do not expect Dr. Siegall’s absence from the Board to impact day-to-day activities as we continue to carry out the important work of creating curative treatments for solid tumors and blood cancers.”

Scharenberg assumes the role of interim Board Chair.

About Umoja Biopharma, Inc.

Umoja Biopharma, Inc., is developing treatments for solid tumors and hematologic cancers that reprogram the patient’s immune system in vivo. Our technology platforms are designed to work synergistically as part of a therapeutic regimen that can be delivered to any patient, with any tumor, at any time. Based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s approach is powered by novel cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec in vivo delivery platform, the RACR/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag targeting platform. Umoja believes its approach can broaden access to advanced immunotherapies to give more patients the hope of lasting remission. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

