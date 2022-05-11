Intapp Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter SaaS and support revenue of $49.8 million, up 35% year-over-year

Third quarter total revenue of $69.7 million, up 25% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $147.8 million, up 49% year-over-year



PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022. Intapp also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, while raising its guidance for the full fiscal year of 2022.

“We continue to see professional and financial services firms embrace the cloud and adopt our purpose-built solutions,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “We are increasingly confident in Intapp’s ability to lead digital transformation in this industry, helping our clients leverage the power of the cloud to accelerate the growth of their businesses.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $49.8 million, representing a 35% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Total revenue was $69.7 million, representing a 25% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Cloud ARR was $147.8 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 49% year-over-year compared to Cloud ARR as of March 31, 2021. Cloud ARR represented 58% of total ARR as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 49% as of March 31, 2021.

Total ARR was $253.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 26% year-over-year compared to Total ARR as of March 31, 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $28.7 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $28.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.47, compared to a GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.49 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes, on a weighted-average basis, 19.0 million shares of common stock issued upon the conversion of convertible preferred stock and 12.1 million shares of common stock issued upon the completion of our initial public offering.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.04, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $42.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $37.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $4.6 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

Business Highlights

We served more than 2,050 clients, 484 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR.

Our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate was above our expected range of 108% to 112% for the third quarter in a row. We are raising our guidance to an expected range of 110% to 114% on a go-forward basis.

We announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate cloud adoption in the professional and financial services industry.



We expanded our global footprint, adding new clients including Nordic law firm Hannes Snellman, South African firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and Pan-Asian firm ADV Partners.



Our DealCloud platform was named the winner of two 2022 Private Equity Wire European Awards: Best Fundraising Technology and Best Deal Origination Technology.



Our Intapp OnePlace solution was named 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal.





Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Fiscal 2022 Outlook Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $51.0 - $52.0 $191.0 - $192.0 Total revenue (in millions) $71.0 - $72.0 $267.5 - $268.5 Non-GAAP operating loss (in millions) $4.0 - $5.0 $7.0 - $8.0 Non-GAAP net loss per share $0.07 - $0.08 $0.15 - $0.16

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net loss,” and “non-GAAP net loss per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,050 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our inability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related transaction costs, and non-cash cumulative preferred dividends. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets that may be incurred in the future. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the estimated weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Investor Contact

David Trone

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Intapp, Inc.

David.trone@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

Intapp, Inc.

Ali.robinson@intapp.com

Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues SaaS and support $ 49,808 $ 36,888 $ 140,267 $ 104,644 Subscription license 10,904 11,784 30,811 31,530 Total recurring revenues 60,712 48,672 171,078 136,174 Professional services 8,951 6,976 25,472 17,202 Total revenues 69,663 55,648 196,550 153,376 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 13,490 10,826 37,007 29,981 Total cost of recurring revenues 13,490 10,826 37,007 29,981 Professional services 12,510 8,795 34,922 24,050 Total cost of revenues 26,000 19,621 71,929 54,031 Gross profit 43,663 36,027 124,621 99,345 Gross margin 62.7 % 64.7 % 63.4 % 64.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 20,425 13,036 54,781 37,136 Sales and marketing 28,759 16,407 81,244 47,217 General and administrative 23,175 10,729 65,222 28,310 Total operating expenses 72,359 40,172 201,247 112,663 Operating loss (28,696 ) (4,145 ) (76,626 ) (13,318 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (2,407 ) — Interest expense (39 ) (5,850 ) (236 ) (18,524 ) Other income (expense), net (272 ) (58 ) 188 1,317 Net loss before income taxes (29,007 ) (10,053 ) (79,081 ) (30,525 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 271 (64 ) 990 (329 ) Net loss (28,736 ) (10,117 ) (78,091 ) (30,854 ) Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — (3,881 ) — (11,581 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (28,736 ) $ (13,998 ) $ (78,091 ) $ (42,435 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.54 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 61,564 28,741 60,868 27,588

Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,685 $ 37,636 Restricted cash 3,528 3,827 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,235 and $764 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 47,029 48,573 Unbilled receivables, net 8,534 6,840 Other receivables, net 1,403 858 Prepaid expenses 8,323 9,591 Deferred commissions, current 8,989 6,551 Total current assets 120,491 113,876 Property and equipment, net 11,674 10,674 Goodwill 261,791 262,270 Intangible assets, net 42,212 52,349 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 11,938 10,414 Other assets 1,445 10,244 Total assets $ 449,551 $ 459,827 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,546 $ 2,198 Accrued compensation 29,758 29,218 Accrued expenses 7,220 9,953 Deferred revenue, net 121,546 107,893 Other current liabilities 20,734 22,621 Total current liabilities 181,804 171,883 Deferred tax liabilities 4,621 5,705 Long-term deferred revenue, net 1,780 1,908 Other liabilities 3,939 18,170 Debt, net — 275,593 Total liabilities 192,144 473,259 Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, zero and 19,870,040 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; zero and 19,034,437 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $203,340 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively — 144,148 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 50,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 700,000,000 and 65,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; 62,150,552 and 29,444,577 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 62 29 Additional paid-in capital 622,490 128,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (996 ) (494 ) Accumulated deficit (364,149 ) (286,058 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 257,407 (157,580 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 449,551 $ 459,827

Intapp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (28,736 ) $ (10,117 ) $ (78,091 ) $ (30,854 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,354 3,347 12,510 9,910 Amortization of deferred financing costs 38 267 75 852 Provision for doubtful accounts 210 309 804 377 Stock-based compensation 22,827 3,398 62,295 12,223 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 2,407 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain 125 — (364 ) — Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value (279 ) — (279 ) — Deferred income taxes (475 ) (68 ) (1,084 ) (390 ) Other (7 ) 20 32 20 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,596 ) 3,075 557 (4,999 ) Unbilled receivables, current (1,633 ) (587 ) (1,694 ) 1,784 Prepaid expenses and other assets (750 ) (781 ) 782 346 Deferred commissions (606 ) (938 ) (3,962 ) (2,215 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,786 2,965 2,108 890 Deferred revenue, net 3,503 1,406 13,525 11,750 Other liabilities 284 (455 ) (5,051 ) (1,771 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,955 ) 1,841 4,570 (2,077 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (165 ) (36 ) (281 ) (2,394 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,114 ) (669 ) (3,052 ) (1,641 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,279 ) (705 ) (3,333 ) (4,035 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings — — (278,000 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — 292,758 — Payments for deferred offering costs — (1,469 ) (4,358 ) (1,591 ) Proceeds from common stock issuance — — — 29,020 Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,187 7,301 8,070 14,589 Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards (3,913 ) — (3,913 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs — — (769 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (10,435 ) — (10,435 ) — Repurchase of common stock — — — (1,892 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,161 ) 5,832 3,353 35,126 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (143 ) 775 160 874 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,538 ) 7,743 4,750 29,888 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 59,751 65,304 41,463 43,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 46,213 $ 73,047 $ 46,213 $ 73,047 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,685 $ 71,332 $ 42,685 $ 71,332 Restricted cash 3,528 1,715 3,528 1,715 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 46,213 $ 73,047 $ 46,213 $ 73,047

Intapp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP gross profit

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 43,663 $ 36,027 $ 124,621 $ 99,345 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 1,228 264 3,166 827 Amortization of intangible assets 1,964 1,628 5,891 5,061 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,855 $ 37,919 $ 133,678 $ 105,233 Non-GAAP gross margin 67.3 % 68.1 % 68.0 % 68.6 %

Non-GAAP operating expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 20,425 $ 13,036 $ 54,781 $ 37,136 Stock-based compensation (5,136 ) (941 ) (13,771 ) (3,019 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,289 $ 12,095 $ 41,010 $ 34,117 Sales and marketing $ 28,759 $ 16,407 $ 81,244 $ 47,217 Stock-based compensation (7,330 ) (997 ) (20,687 ) (3,828 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,448 ) (993 ) (3,927 ) (2,977 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 19,981 $ 14,417 $ 56,630 $ 40,412 General and administrative $ 23,175 $ 10,729 $ 65,222 $ 28,310 Stock-based compensation (9,133 ) (1,196 ) (24,671 ) (5,055 ) Amortization of intangible assets (106 ) — (319 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (727 ) — Acquisition-related transaction costs (125 ) — (206 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,811 $ 9,533 $ 39,299 $ 23,255

Non-GAAP operating profit (loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating loss $ (28,696 ) $ (4,145 ) $ (76,626 ) $ (13,318 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to total cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 22,827 3,398 62,295 12,729 Amortization of intangible assets 3,518 2,621 10,137 8,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 727 — Acquisition-related transaction costs 125 — 206 — Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ (2,226 ) $ 1,874 $ (3,261 ) $ 7,449

Non-GAAP net loss

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (28,736 ) $ (13,998 ) $ (78,091 ) $ (42,435 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 22,827 3,398 62,295 12,729 Amortization of intangible assets 3,518 2,621 10,137 8,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — 727 — Acquisition-related transaction costs 125 — 206 — Non-cash cumulative preferred dividends — 3,881 — 11,581 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,266 ) $ (4,098 ) $ (4,726 ) $ (10,087 ) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.47 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.54 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 61,564 28,741 60,868 27,588



