Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.

All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2022 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee



Votes for Votes Withheld # % # % Robert Coallier 51,252,589 99.82 91,581 0.18 Anne E. Giardini 51,240,787 99.80 103,383 0.20 Rhodri J. Harries 51,113,363 99.55 230,807 0.45 Karen Laflamme 51,203,223 99.73 140,947 0.27 Katherine A. Lehman 51,227,224 99.77 116,946 0.23 James A. Manzi, Jr. 51,223,793 99.77 120,377 0.23 Douglas Muzyka 50,258,377 97.89 1,085,793 2.11 Sara O’Brien 51,256,784 99.83 87,386 0.17 Simon Pelletier 49,110,385 95.65 2,233,785 4.35 Éric Vachon 51,239,659 99.80 104,511 0.20

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 96.68% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies all the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.