The Increasing Incidence of Cataract Surgeries Paving the Way for Eye Testing Equipment. The Market is Expected to Cross $4 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the eye testing equipment market will reach a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027. The increasing instances of cataract surgeries and the growing need for post-surgery follow-up are driving the growth of the eye testing equipment market. Globally, more than 500 million cataract procedures were performed from 1995 to 2021. Around 130 million living people have benefitted from the cataract surgery procedure.



Eye Testing Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $4 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Test Equipment, Application, End-user, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Eye testing equipment is in demand due to the increasing availability of eye care services and raising awareness. The increasing demand for eye examination and treatment in developed countries is propelling market growth. The rising demand for eye examinations due to severe conditions associated with the eyes is boosting the demand for eye testing equipment.

Increasing Government Programs and Eye Care Delivery Initiatives

The prevalence rate of eye diseases is increasing continuously due to prolonged digital screen use and the increasing adoption of smartphones. Farsightedness, cataract, and glaucoma are the three major eye diseases that demand a doctor's examination. Several governments in recent years have taken initiatives to reduce the burden of these diseases, thereby fueling the demand for eye equipment.

Key Highlights

With more than 30% of the share Autorefractor and phoropter testing equipment are dominating the eye testing equipment market.

Glaucoma is one of the fast-growing applications with a 9.19% CAGR, which is largely driving the demand for advanced eye testing equipment in the market.

Hospital and eye clinics end-user will continue to dominate the eye testing equipment market. In 2021, the segment accounted for more than 55% of the market share.

North America is the leading and potential market for eye testing equipment due to the presence of well-established eye care services, and awareness among the aging population, However APAC region has the fastest CAGR which shows lucrative opportunities for eye testing equipment due to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of test equipment, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 39 other prominent vendors

Competitive Landscape

Emerging players are driving the market growth at steady rates. Eye disorders and addressed targeted populations by key vendors are fueling the market growth with high competition. Carl Zeiss is a leading market player with high market share. The company has major presence in the APAC region, with 44.1% revenue from the region. Topcon, Nidek Co. Ltd, Haag Streeit, and Medelsis Medical Electronics System are the leading companies trying to bag the top position in the market by offering the best and most advanced automated products. Most leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increased R&D investments, and strengthened distribution networks to enhance their share and presence in the market.

Market Segmentation

Test Equipment

Autorefractor & Phoropter

Optical Coherence Tomography

Fundus Camera

Perimetry

Tonometer

Biometer

Slit lamp

Others

Application

Cataract

General Examination

Glaucoma

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Others



End-Users

Hospitals & Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

xOptometry Academic Institutes



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey





Key Vendors

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Takagi Seiko

Metall Zug

Topcon

Nidek

Canon Medical System Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Apollo Medical Optics

Albert Waeschle

AMETEK Group

Heidelberg Engineering

Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric

Bon Optic

iCare

Coburn Technologies

COSTRUZIONE STRUMETI OFTALMICI-(CSO)

Dino Lite Europe

Ellex

Escalon Medical

Essilor International

Huvitz

Heine USA Ltd

Iridex Corporation

Invotech Excel Fzsco

Keeler (Halma PLC)

Kowa Company

Medline Industries

Luneau Technology Group

Neitz Instruments Co Ltd.

Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc

Spengler Holtex Group

OCULUS

Oscar Boscarol S.r.l.

Nikon (Healthcare)

Gem Optical Instruments Industries

Rexxam

Rudolf Riester GmbH

66 Vision Tech

Veatch

Zumax Medical

Yeasn

Frey

US Ophthalmic

Welch Allyn

Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

