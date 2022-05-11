Fluorination Reagents Market is globally expected to drive growth of USD 1121.86 Million by 2030

Newark, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketsandResearch.biz, the global fluorination reagents market is expected to grow from USD 646.26 million in 2021 and to reach USD 1121.86 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Fluorine generally causes significant changes in the chemical, physical, and biological properties of bioactive compounds when introduced into them. Fluorine gas and hydrogen fluoride are utilized as fluorine sources, although they are highly toxic and corrosive, requiring handling equipment and techniques. As a result, other fluorinating reagents have been created, which may be employed in laboratories to quickly add a fluorine atom to specific places in compounds. Nucleophilic and electrophilic fluorinating reagents are the two types of fluorinating reagents. Many electrophilic fluorinating reagents, as well as elemental fluorine, have been utilized in synthesis; however, most of these fluorinating reagents are highly aggressive and unstable, requiring specific handling equipment and care. The growing demand for fluorination reagents in different end-users, as well as advances in the manufacturing technology of fluorination reagents, are propelling the industry forward.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global fluorination reagents market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Companies across the world are eager to seize market share by capitalizing on existing opportunities. As a result, to obtain a competitive advantage over other organizations, the majority of companies are today selecting product supply to support ongoing industrialization and urbanization.

Market Growth & Trends

Fluorinating reagents that were first developed, such as potassium fluoride, hydrogen fluoride, and antimony trifluoride, are still widely used for essential fluorination reactions, but their direct applications in pharmaceutical synthesis are limited due to the harsh reaction conditions they typically require. Thus, the new convergent synthesis, which involves the insertion of fluorine substituents considerably later in the synthetic sequence, is becoming more popular. The growth of the market is driven by the requirement for the incorporation of fluorination reagents in several applications for deducing efficient results for pharmaceutical applications. The rising demand for complex organic compounds in the pharmaceutical and agriculture chemical manufacturing industry is one of the primary drivers of the market. The manufacturers present in the market have invested in the research and development of reagents that can be used for the fluorine compounds used in agriculture and pharma products.

Key Findings

In 2021, the electrophilic fluorination reagents type dominated the market with the largest market share of 51.47% and market revenue of 332.62 million.

The application segment is divided into pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals, and others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48.26% and a market revenue of 311.86 million. The demand for low-cost, safe, and mild fluorination reagents is increasing for use in complex intermediates in large-scale manufacturing processes. Thus, the pharmaceutical companies must continue to fluoridate using currently available reagents that meet their systems' cost and reactivity constraints. Most pharmaceutical businesses have streamlined their operations and outsourced the manufacturing of intermediates that need specialist chemistry and synthetic procedures.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Fluorination Reagents Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global fluorination reagents market, with a share of 37.86% of the market revenue in 2021. There are several significant players in fluorination reagents in North America, and thus it is the most significant contributor to the global market in terms of market revenue. The US is ought to be the country with the highest revenue and growth rate in the region. Pharmaceutical giants have their presence throughout the North American region due to the presence of advanced manufacturing technologies and reimbursement of investments. Further, the favourable research and development scenario attracts a higher number of fluorination reagents manufacturers.

Key players operating in the global fluorination reagents market are:

TCI

Merck

DAIKIN Industries

Manchester Organics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Finechem Corporation

Shanghai Furui Fine Chemical

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Markets and Research have segmented the global fluorination reagents market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fluorination Reagents Market by Type:

Electrophilic Fluorination Reagents

Nucleophilic Fluorination Reagents

Global Fluorination Reagents Market by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

About the report:

The global fluorination reagents market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

