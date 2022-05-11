The Global Stock Images and Videos Market Size to Reach $7 Billion By 2027. SMEs Driving the Demand for Royalty-Free Images - Arizton

Chicago, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the global stock images and videos market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Increasing adoption of the e-Learning industry, reinvention of storytelling, growth of digital communities in the hyper-connected ecosystem, content automation & personalization are the major drivers in the stock images and videos market.

Royalty free images are driven by the growth of the microstock industry, royalty free (RF) license models have become widely used. The demand has grown significantly in recent years, with a lot of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) finding this model appealingly economical, and with the arrival of a host of new businesses on the scene.

The era of instant gratification has compelled brands and businesses to use bite-sized and short-form content. Social networks are also pushing brands to craft social video content to keep audiences hooked en-masse and capitalize on such moments by offering new advertising inventory. This is also opening new avenues for marketers to advertise and as a result, social shows are carrying pre-roll and mid-roll ads.

Stock Images and Video Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2021) $4.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.9% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, License, Source, Application, and End-user REGIONS North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Turkey, US, Canada, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru

Blockchain Technology Making Inroads

Content providers can earn higher profits, use one solution to manage their entire portfolios, and work with exclusive RM licenses, thereby increasing royalties. At a higher level, it will drive down the participation of intermediaries, enhance profits of the photographers, and reduce expenses of consumers, while being able to provide a large range of product opportunities. Also, to provide copyright protection, players such as Kodak, Binded, ImageRights, and Ascribe aim to use image hashes written to distribute a ledger that will give an incontrovertible record of IP.

Reinvention of Storytelling

The technology-driven future is creating new realities in the business-consumer paradigm. It is changing the way consumers shop, work, and play. As a result, new formats of content consumption are emerging. Traditional advertising revenues that mandate the use of images are phasing out and being replaced by digital storytelling tools such as videos, photography, drone photography, and interactive graphics, creating more engaging communication.

From harmonizing visuals by combining text, graphics, and video to using completely new formats, businesses are gravitating toward immersive storytelling using 3D, cinemagraphs, panoramic, 360°, hyper-lapse, timelapse, aerial, and GIFs. Marketing creatives and journalists show a high inclination to employing this format to relay communication to consumers. Since technology has become more advanced and accessible, photographers show a strong appetite for them as they help gain higher commissions than regular stock imagery.

Key Insights

The market was dominated by the demand generated from stock images globally. However, owing to the rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Conversely, there has been a lot of dynamism in the market. Amidst the pandemic came a range of acquisitions by private equity firms as they seek to take advantage of the trends such as the shift to digital, online gaming, mobile media, and the opportunities presented by social media that favor the market in the upcoming years. For instance, private equity firm EQT acquired Freepik and Great Hills Partners acquired Storyblocks.

On September 7th, 2021, Shutterstock announced the acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock’s content subscriptions and expand its audience reach. On October 26th, 2021, Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows the download of stock images, and stock videos indistinctly.

In 2021, macrostock revenue dominated the global market, accounting for more than 60% of total revenue.

The global RM stock images & videos hold the largest share in 2021 and are expected to reach over $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The market is highly competitive with major players competing to gain higher market shares. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in end-user preferences constitute significant risks for vendors in the market. A lot of these agencies offer all-you-can-eat subscriptions to drive volume and consequently revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Product: Still Images Videos

License Royalty-Free (RF) Rights Managed (RM)

Source Macrostock Microstock

Application Commercial Editorial

End-user Marketers TV & Film Producers Media & Publishing Companies Business & Individual Creators







The stock images & video market in North America is expected to reach $3.10 billion by 2027

In recent years, due to the high investments in internet advertising, North America is now one of the major markets for advertising. As a result, the demand for online advertising services such as Google Ads, which help to display commercials on websites and YouTube videos are gaining traction. About 45 of the world’s 100 largest advertisers have a strong presence in North America, which accounts for more than $130 billion in advertising spending. Therefore, this region is creating lucrative opportunities for vendors in the global market.

The stock images and videos market in the US is a mature market, and the demand for stock imagery has historically been driven by the presence of most of the global brands in the country. For instance, Amazon wanted to increase advertising sales of its platform, expanding its efforts by adding video and search products across its portfolio and entering partnerships with third-party technology companies.

Vendors Analysis

Key Vendors

Getty Images

Visual China Group

Shutterstock

Adobe Stock

Other Prominent Vendors

123RF

Agence France-Presse

Agefotostock

Alamy

AP Images

Artlist

Can Stock Photo

Coinaphoto

