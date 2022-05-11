Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 43,118,643 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 74.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For For % Ian Fillinger 41,498,529 96.96% Christopher R. Griffin 42,375,864 99.01% Jeane L. Hull 41,879,529 97.85% Rhonda D. Hunter 41,372,899 96.67% J. Eddie McMillan 41,286,387 96.47% Thomas V. Milroy 42,720,872 99.82% Gillian L. Platt 42,723,737 99.83% Lawrence Sauder 39,508,925 92.31% Curtis M. Stevens 42,722,985 99.82% Douglas W.G. Whitehead 41,437,095 96.82%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at ten; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

