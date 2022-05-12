ARQIT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. - ARQQ

NEW ORLEANS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until July 5, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: ARQQ, ARQQW, CENH, CENHU, CENHW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or held Centricus securities as of August 31, 2021 and were eligible to vote at the special meeting on the merger between Arqit and Centricus. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



Arqit investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-arqq/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Arqit and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Proxy Statement issued in connection to the Merger, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications (ii) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of the Company’s proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (iii) the British government was not a customer of the Company but, rather, provided grants to it; (iv) the Company had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Glick v. Arqit Quantum Inc., et al., 22-cv-2604.

