Clean TeQ Water Awarded Contract to Improve Water Security in Remote Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Water Limited (ASX: CNQ) (OTCQX: CNQQF) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a material contract with Power Water Corporation to deliver a water treatment plant to one of the 72 remote communities in the Northern Territories of Australia

The plant is the first water treatment facility to be delivered as part of the Northern Territory Government's A$28 million programs to improve water quality and supply infrastructure to prioritized areas of critical need. Groundwater is of critical importance to the water security of the 72 communities living in the Northern Territory, with temperatures expected to trend upward due to climate change.

Clean TeQ Water will design, manufacture, and deliver the drinking water treatment plant that will use Clean TeQ Water's ion exchange resin water treatment technology to remove selected pollutants from groundwater. The contract has a total value of around AUD $5 million with the objective for the plant to be finalized by the end of 2022.

Global need for groundwater treatment technologies is increasing because of growing economic activity, climate change, declining groundwater levels, and increasing pollution from natural sources, agriculture, and industry. The project will extend Clean TeQ Water's footprint in the groundwater treatment market, opening up opportunities for follow-up work in the Northern territory and beyond.

Clean TeQ Water's resin technologies can reliably and selectively remove pollutants such as uranium and nitrate while minimizing the amount of secondary waste and required maintenance. These qualities make its resin technology specifically suitable for use of groundwater treatment in remote locations.

Clean TeQ Water CEO Willem Vriesendorp comments, "We are excited to be working with NT Power and Water to provide better water quality to remote communities. We hope this to be the first of multiple contracts with Power and Water as they look to upgrade the water infrastructure in remote towns in the Northern Territory. This contract demonstrates the development of our company in delivering larger and more complex plants."

