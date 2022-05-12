Aegon reports first quarter 2022 results

English Dutch

The Hague, May 12, 2022 - Further progress on transforming the company and achieving financial targets



Net result increases by 7% compared with the first quarter of 2021 to EUR 412 million, reflecting a EUR 372 million book gain from the sale of Aegon’s businesses in Hungary and a non-economic loss on interest rate hedges

Operating result increases by 7% to EUR 463 million, supported by an improvement in claims experience in the US, the positive contribution from growth initiatives, and increased fees from higher equity markets compared with the first quarter of 2021

Cash Capital at the Holding increases by EUR 539 million to EUR 1,817 million during the first quarter of 2022, largely driven by divestment proceeds

The capital ratios of all three main units remain above their respective operating levels. Group Solvency II ratio stands at 210%, reflecting the sale of Aegon’s businesses in Hungary and the deduction of both the previously announced debt tender offer and EUR 300 million share buyback

Aegon to engage with external parties to further explore the potential for a reinsurance transaction on parts of the US variable annuity portfolio. Aegon will assess if this could be value accretive to shareholders compared with the alternative of continued full ownership and active management of a de-risked variable annuity portfolio





Statement of Lard Friese, CEO

“The first three months of 2022 have been unprecedented in many ways. The Russian invasion in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the lives of many people and fueled inflationary pressures and volatility on the global financial markets at a time that many economies were opening up after relaxing COVID-19 measures. I am proud of our colleagues who continued to effectively support and service our customers in a turbulent environment as evidenced by our results, and the substantial progress we made on our 2023 strategic and financial objectives.

We continued sharpening our strategic focus and increasing our financial flexibility with the completion of the divestments of our businesses in Hungary and Turkey to Vienna Insurance Group, and the sale of part of our European venture fund. The closing of the sale of our Hungarian businesses resulted in an increase in Cash Capital at the Holding to EUR 1.8 billion. This enabled us to announce a EUR 300 million share buyback program and a further reduction of our debt, thereby reaching our deleveraging target range 1.5 years early.

Furthermore, we are maintaining a high pace in maximizing the value of our Financial Assets. We took management actions to further reduce the sensitivity of our capital position to market movements in our Dutch Life and US variable annuity businesses. The progress we’ve made so far, enables us to now engage with external parties to further explore the potential for a reinsurance transaction on parts of the US variable annuity portfolio and assess if this could be value accretive to shareholders.

As part of our strategy, we’re also reinvesting in our Strategic Assets to enhance our customer service and strengthen our ability to compete by expanding our distribution network. These investments resulted in higher sales and net deposits in our US life business, UK Retail business and the retirement businesses in our core markets. Our Global Asset Manager also continued its track record of positive third-party net deposits. In the US, we acquired TAG Resources, strengthening our competitive position in the pooled retirement plan market, which is a strategic growth driver. While COVID-19 mortality claims in the US continued to have an adverse impact, we saw our growth initiatives positively contribute to a solid first quarter 2022 operating result.

Our responsibility extends well beyond achieving attractive financial returns. In line with our purpose of helping people live their best lives, we actively contribute to help protect our environment and society. In February, we made a significant donation to the Red Cross to aid the victims of the hostile attack on Ukraine and excluded future investments in Russia and Belarus-based companies. We also sharpened our Responsible Investment policy to further align our investments with our net-zero carbon commitment. Transamerica introduced an innovative retirement plan that offers participants access to ESG investments. Our progress is increasingly recognized by our external stakeholders, as evidenced by the Responsible Investor of the Year award Aegon Asset Management received at the Insurance Asset Risk Awards 2022.

While global economic and geopolitical uncertainty remains, we are seeing the impact from COVID-19 subside and several central banks tightening their monetary policies to protect the economy and address rising inflation. Looking ahead, I am confident that the progress we are making on the execution of our strategy and the implementation of our operational improvement plan, as well as the actions we are taking to strengthen our balance sheet keep us on track for delivering on our strategic and financial objectives.”



Financial calendar 2022

Annual General Meeting – May 31

Ex-dividend date final dividend 2021 – June 2

Publication stock fraction final dividend 2021 – June 29

Payment date final dividend 2021 – July 6

Second quarter 2022 results – August 11

Ex-dividend date interim dividend 2022 – August 23

Payment date interim dividend 2022 – September 21

Third quarter 2022 results – November 10

IFRS 9/17 Educational Webinar– December 14

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager.

Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity.

Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.



Cautionary note regarding non-IFRS-EU measures

This document includes the following non-IFRS-EU financial measures: operating result, income tax, result before tax, market consistent value of new business, return on equity and addressable expenses. These non-IFRS-EU measures, except for addressable expenses, are calculated by consolidating on a proportionate basis Aegon’s joint ventures and associated companies. The reconciliation of these measures, except for market consistent value of new business and return on equity, to the most comparable IFRS-EU measure is provided in the notes to this press release. Market consistent value of new business is not based on IFRS-EU, which are used to report Aegon’s primary financial statements and should not be viewed as a substitute for IFRS-EU financial measures. Aegon may define and calculate market consistent value of new business differently than other companies. Return on equity is a ratio using a non-IFRS-EU measure and is calculated by dividing the operating result after tax less cost of leverage by the average shareholders’ equity excluding the revaluation reserve. Operating expenses are all expenses associated with selling and administrative activities (excluding commissions) after reallocation of claim handling expenses to benefits paid. This includes certain expenses recorded in other charges, including restructuring charges. Addressable expenses are expenses reflected in the operating result, excluding deferrable acquisition expenses, expenses in joint ventures and associates and expenses related to operations in CEE countries. Aegon believes that these non-IFRS-EU measures, together with the IFRS-EU information, provide meaningful supplemental information about the operating results of Aegon’s business including insight into the financial measures that senior management uses in managing the business.

Local currencies and constant currency exchange rates

This document contains certain information about Aegon’s results, financial condition and revenue generating investments presented in USD for the Americas and in GBP for the United Kingdom, because those businesses operate and are managed primarily in those currencies. Certain comparative information presented on a constant currency basis eliminates the effects of changes in currency exchange rates. None of this information is a substitute for or superior to financial information about Aegon presented in EUR, which is the currency of Aegon’s primary financial statements.

