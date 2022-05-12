Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

12 May 2022

Analyst and investor visit to Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces that it is hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at Moma on 12-13 May 2022.

During these two days, the group will visit Moma’s two mining operations: Namalope, where Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) A and WCP C are mining, and Pilivili, a new high grade ore zone that WCP B began mining in Q4 2020. They will also visit the Nataka ore zone, where WCP A is expected to commence mining in 2025.

The visit will include a tour of the Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply project, which is expected to improve power stability at the Mineral Separation Plant and make a significant contribution to Kenmare’s goal of further reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2024. The group will also visit Kenmare’s dedicated export facilities, the dune rehabilitation area and some of the community initiatives supported by the Kenmare Moma Development Association (KMAD), a not-for-profit organisation established by Kenmare in 2004.

The site visit presentation is available for download from the Company's website at https://www.kenmareresources.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Group supplies to customers in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.