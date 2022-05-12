SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 May 2022 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 126.47 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 465 equity certificates.
Trondheim, 12 May 2022
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803
