NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Monthly NAV Update

NBPE Monthly NAV Update

12 May 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 April 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 30 April 2022)

NAV per share of $29.00 (£23.10)

In aggregate, NBPE’s listed portfolio companies have been the driver of a 7.0% NAV TR decline year to date

4.1% decline during the month of April, driven by movements in the listed holdings and FX rates

Total announced portfolio realisations year to date of $80 million

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $364 million of cash and undrawn credit line available

17% of private company valuations based on 31 March 2022 valuation information; these private valuations received to date in total increased approximately 1% vs 31 December 2021

At 30 April 2022* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (7.0%) 20.6% 70.8% 111.5% 247.3% MSCI World TR (USD) (12.9%) (3.1%) 36.6% 66.5% 175.1% Share price TR (GBP) (13.2%) 17.8% 62.2% 87.2% 431.7% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) 0.8% 8.7% 14.1% 26.6% 100.8%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review ( at 30 April 202 2 )

NAV decrease of 4.1% during April 2022, driven by changes in public valuations and FX rates

Monthly valuation changes were driven by declines of listed company share prices, most notably from Autostore, and FX

65% of the portfolio remains valued based on 31 December 2021 private company valuation information

Additional 31 March 2022 private company valuations are expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates as received





Realisations from the portfolio in 2022

2022 year to date announced realisations of $80 milllion Four full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, and the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, and the partial realisation of MHS Global 1 These four announced full or partial sales are expected to generate a 2.8x gross multiple of capital and a 6% uplift from 31 December 2021 valuations







Strong investment dealflow and continued focus on investing in our two key themes, long-term secular growth and / or low cyclicality

NBPE is well placed to take advantage of new opportunities





Robust liquidity

$364 million of available liquidity ($64 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line)





Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 April 2022 was based on the following information:

18% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2022 15% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

14% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2022 14% in private direct investments

3% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2022 3% in private direct investments

66% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2021 65% in private direct investments 1% in fund investments



Supplementary Information

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value % of FV Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 81.0 5.6% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials / Industrial Technology 56.7 3.9% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 49.3 3.4% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials / Industrial

Technology 47.8 3.3% Action 2020 3i Consumer / E-commerce 47.1 3.3% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 42.0 2.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 41.0 2.8% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 34.4 2.4% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 32.9 2.3% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Technology / IT 32.7 2.3% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 32.7 2.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 32.5 2.2% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 31.6 2.2% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 31.4 2.2% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 30.0 2.1% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer / E-commerce 26.5 1.8% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 26.4 1.8% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 24.2 1.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 21.8 1.5% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer / E-commerce 21.1 1.5% Engineering 2016 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 20.9 1.4% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 20.5 1.4% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer / E-commerce 19.7 1.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 19.5 1.3% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 18.3 1.3% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.3% Telxius 2017 KKR Communications / Media 17.9 1.2% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 16.8 1.2% Holley (NYSE: HLLY) 2018 Sentinel Capital Industrials / Industrial Technology 16.3 1.1% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 15.7 1.1% Total Top 30 Investments $926.9 64.0%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 73% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 16% Business Services 14% Financial Services 12% Healthcare 10% Other 7% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 5% 2015 3% 2016 8% 2017 24% 2018 20% 2019 18% 2020 10% 2021 11% 2022 1% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $447 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

