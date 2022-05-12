NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Monthly NAV Update

| Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited NB Private Equity Partners Limited

St. Peter Port, GUERNSEY

NBPE Monthly NAV Update

12 May 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 April 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 30 April 2022)

  • NAV per share of $29.00 (£23.10)
  • In aggregate, NBPE’s listed portfolio companies have been the driver of a 7.0% NAV TR decline year to date
  • 4.1% decline during the month of April, driven by movements in the listed holdings and FX rates
  • Total announced portfolio realisations year to date of $80 million
  • Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $364 million of cash and undrawn credit line available
  • 17% of private company valuations based on 31 March 2022 valuation information; these private valuations received to date in total increased approximately 1% vs 31 December 2021
At 30 April 2022*YTD1 year3 years5 years10 years
NAV TR (USD)(7.0%)20.6%70.8%111.5%247.3%
MSCI World TR (USD)(12.9%)(3.1%)36.6%66.5%175.1%
      
Share price TR (GBP)(13.2%)17.8%62.2%87.2%431.7%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)0.8%8.7%14.1%26.6%100.8%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (at 30 April 2022)

NAV decrease of 4.1% during April 2022, driven by changes in public valuations and FX rates

  • Monthly valuation changes were driven by declines of listed company share prices, most notably from Autostore, and FX
  • 65% of the portfolio remains valued based on 31 December 2021 private company valuation information
  • Additional 31 March 2022 private company valuations are expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates as received

Realisations from the portfolio in 2022

  • 2022 year to date announced realisations of $80 milllion
    • Four full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, and the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, and the partial realisation of MHS Global1
    • These four announced full or partial sales are expected to generate a 2.8x gross multiple of capital and a 6% uplift from 31 December 2021 valuations

Strong investment dealflow and continued focus on investing in our two key themes, long-term secular growth and / or low cyclicality

  • NBPE is well placed to take advantage of new opportunities

Robust liquidity

  • $364 million of available liquidity ($64 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line)

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 April 2022 was based on the following information:

  • 18% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2022
    • 15% in public securities
    • 3% in private direct investments
  • 14% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2022
    • 14% in private direct investments
  • 3% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2022
    • 3% in private direct investments
  • 66% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2021
    • 65% in private direct investments
    • 1% in fund investments

Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.

Supplementary Information

Company NameVintageLead SponsorSectorFair Value% of FV
Constellation Automotive2019TDR CapitalBusiness Services81.05.6%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)2019THLIndustrials / Industrial Technology56.73.9%
Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)2019THLHealthcare49.33.4%
Material Handling Systems2017THLIndustrials / Industrial
Technology		47.83.3%
Action20203iConsumer / E-commerce47.13.3%
USI2017KKRFinancial Services42.02.9%
Kroll2020Further Global / Stone PointFinancial Services41.02.8%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)2018BC PartnersBusiness Services34.42.4%
Cotiviti2018Veritas CapitalHealthcare32.92.3%
Excelitas2017AEA InvestorsTechnology / IT32.72.3%
Marquee Brands2014Neuberger BermanConsumer / E-commerce32.72.3%
BeyondTrust2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT32.52.2%
Business Services Company*2017Not DisclosedBusiness Services31.62.2%
Advisor Group2019Reverence CapitalFinancial Services31.42.2%
Auctane2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT30.02.1%
Branded Toy Company*2017Not DisclosedConsumer / E-commerce26.51.8%
Stubhub2020Neuberger BermanConsumer / E-commerce26.41.8%
True Potential2022CinvenFinancial Services24.21.7%
Staples2017Sycamore PartnersBusiness Services21.81.5%
Chemical Guys2021AEA InvestorsConsumer / E-commerce21.11.5%
Engineering2016NB Renaissance / Bain CapitalTechnology / IT20.91.4%
Bylight2017Sagewind PartnersTechnology / IT20.51.4%
Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)2015BC PartnersConsumer / E-commerce19.71.4%
Solenis2021Platinum EquityIndustrials19.51.3%
Branded Cities Network2017Shamrock CapitalCommunications / Media18.31.3%
Addison Group2021Trilantic Capital PartnersBusiness Services18.11.3%
Telxius2017KKRCommunications / Media17.91.2%
Renaissance Learning2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT16.81.2%
Holley (NYSE: HLLY)2018Sentinel CapitalIndustrials / Industrial Technology16.31.1%
FV Hospital2017Quadria CapitalHealthcare15.71.1%
Total Top 30 Investments                          $926.9 64.0%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography% of Portfolio
North America73%
Europe23%
Asia / Rest of World4%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Industry% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom21%
Consumer / E-commerce19%
Industrials / Industrial Technology16%
Business Services14%
Financial Services12%
Healthcare10%
Other7%
Energy1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Vintage Year% of Portfolio
2014 & Earlier5%
20153%
20168%
201724%
201820%
201918%
202010%
202111%
20221%
Total Portfolio100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $447 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

