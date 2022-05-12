Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 4 October 2021, wherein the Company announced the Financial Calendar for the financial Year 2022.
The Quarterly Report for Q1 2022 will be published on 25 May 2022 (earlier communicated date: 26 May 2022).
Contact
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations in Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Updated Financial Calendar: New date for Quarterly Report Q1 2022
| Source: Ensurge Micropower ASA Ensurge Micropower ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
