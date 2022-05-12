Ignitis Group to present Q1 2022 results on 19 May

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday 19 May 2022. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jhvcmmsb

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below:

Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081

United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338

United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167

Event Passcode: 6268094

Questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt