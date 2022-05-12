Ignitis Group to present Q1 2022 results on 19 May

| Source: Ignitis grupė Ignitis grupė

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday 19 May 2022. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.  

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jhvcmmsb  

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below: 
Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081 
United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338  
United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167 

Event Passcode: 6268094 

Questions can be directed in advance to the Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call. 

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:  
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

The interim report, including fact sheet (in Excel), will be available for download at:  
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

For additional information, please contact: 

Communications 
Artūras Ketlerius 
+370 620 76076 
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 

Investor Relations 
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė 
+370 643 14925 
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt 