Finnish English

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 12 MAY 2022 AT 9:00 (EEST)





Taaleri Housing Fund VIII acquired 76 rental apartments to be constructed in Turku





Taaleri Housing Fund VIII Ky, a fund managed by Taaleri, has acquired 76 rental apartments to be constructed in Turku. The asset is being constructed by Bonava Suomi Ltd.

The asset is located at Kirstinpuisto, which is a new developing urban area less than a few kilometers from city centre and Turku main railway station. The asset is being developed as an A-energy class building and in addition the property generates electricity from its own solar power plant.

“We are very pleased to start the investments of our newest residential fund and we are also actively looking for next investments. The acquired asset fits very well for funds investment and ESG strategies. Taaleri Housing Fund VIII is a closed-end residential fund as defined by EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation’s Article 8. The fund develops energy efficient and high-quality rental apartments in Finland’s growing urban centres. We are also very pleased to continue good cooperation with Bonava”, says the fund's portfolio manager and Taaleri Real Estate’s Investment Director Jan Hellman.



For further information, please contact:

Jan Hellman, portfolio manager, Taaleri Real Estate, +358 44 544 4445, jan.hellman@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.3 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com







Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com