Nexans launches a share buyback program

Paris, May 12th, 2022 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 150,000 shares in accordance with the 13th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11th, 2022. The shares will be ultimately cancelled.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation.

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. The Group, with around 25,000 people in 42 countries, is leading the charge toward a world of safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible electricity for everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

