Hotel Furniture Market Worth USD 5621.4 mn by 2022-2028 : Growth, New Developments, Top Players, Geographical Segmentation, Opportunities, Types, Applications

Pune, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel furniture Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Hotel furniture market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hotel Furniture market size is estimated to be worth USD 4520.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5621.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture's functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Kimball Hospitality

Bryan Ashley

Suyen Furniture Group

Taiyi Hotel Furniture

Gotop Furniture Group

Foliot

Solid Comfort

Distinction Group

New Qumun Group

Klem (Jasper Group)

CF Kent

Bernhardt Furniture

American Atelier

JTB Furniture

Dubois Wood Products

Flexsteel Industries

Gilcrest

Dickson Furniture

Blue Leaf

Hospitality Designs

Segment by Type

Table and Chairs

Hotel Beds

Hotel Casegoods

Others

Segment by Application

Business Hotel

Luxury Hotel

Boutique Hotel

Others

Hotel furniture market reports offers key study on the market position of the Hotel furniture manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Detailed TOC of Global Hotel Furniture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Hotel Furniture Study

15 Appendix

