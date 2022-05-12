RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q1 2022 earnings

English French

May 12th, 2022

Nissan contributes € 49 million for first quarter 2022 to Renault’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (April 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (January 1st to March 31st, 2022), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault’s first quarter 2022 net income estimated at € 49 million (1).

As announced on March 23, 2022, impairment losses on our Russian’s assets have been accounted for as of March 31, 2022 and taken into account by Nissan for their share in Renault Group (i.e. 15%) in their Japanese GAAP financials published today.

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 130.5 yen/euro for the period under review.





Attachment