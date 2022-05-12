New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contactless Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276203/?utm_source=GNW





The change triggered by the pandemic is tangible, and it can be felt across all consumer cohorts. Traditional brick-and-mortar store operators are gradually moving to the omnichannel model of operations to retain their consumer base and allow customers to make their purchases without having to visit the store physically.An Enhanced Customer Experience is no longer a marketing strategy taken up by businesses but a mandate in the post-COVID era. This makes it all the more important for businesses and brands to take up a strategy that provides users with a virtualized experience and helps them seamlessly navigate various touchpoints without having to explicitly engage in human-human interactions.In addition, the demographic shift will act as a catalyst in this transition. For example, GenZs and Millenials are digital natives, and they are expected to emerge as the largest consumer cohort and overpower the impact of any other consumer segment. Furthermore, being driven by the pandemic, businesses will be keen to provide this tech-savvy generation with futuristic consumer experiences.Approximately 60% of the global population is expected to dwell in urban areas by 2030, and out of every 6 citizens, 2 will be 60+ years. This implies that the existing healthcare infrastructure may not be able to cater to the rising demand, which could prompt a steep rise in investment in the automation of the healthcare sector through advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data, ML, NLP, and telehealth.

