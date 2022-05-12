Sweden Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Forecast to Reach $7.86 Billion by 2026, from $5.36 Billion in 2022

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Sweden increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1%, increasing from US$5.36 billion in 2022 to reach US$7.86 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Sweden. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Sweden.
  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.
  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Sweden Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Sweden Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Sweden Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Sweden Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Sweden Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Sweden Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Sweden General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card
  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Sweden Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Sweden Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Sweden Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Sweden Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Sweden Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Sweden Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Sweden Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Companies Mentioned

  • Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
  • Coop Genossenschaft
  • Maus Freres SA
  • Aldi Group
  • fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3f0pf

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Digital Wallet
                            
                            
                                Gift Card
                            
                            
                                M-Commerce
                            
                            
                                Online Banking
                            
                            
                                Payments
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Card
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Market
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            
                            
                                Unbanked
                            
                            
                                Underbanked
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data