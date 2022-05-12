New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homes and Buildings Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276187/?utm_source=GNW





However, industry challenges such as construction delays, supply-chain disruptions, the semiconductor shortage, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises are expected to affect industry growth. This outlook provides industry predictions and trends identified based on an in-depth analysis of key industry influencers and indicators. There is increased awareness of climate change, willingness to invest in the digitalization of buildings, and emphasis on improving occupant experience and well-being among building owners and facility managers. Homes and buildings industry participants need to explore the key growth zones noted in the study, leverage the opportunities identified, and expand their portfolio in those areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth.Analyst: Anirudh Bhaskaran

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276187/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________