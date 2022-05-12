Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Mobile Diagnostics Conference Europe 2022: Overview of POC Testing Landscape, from Novel Technologies to Regulatory Approval - Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 21-22, 2022

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval.

The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Emphasis will be placed on mobile diagnostics platforms and convergence with microfluidics-based and lab-on-a-chip approaches.

Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2022 to be held on-site as a standard physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam brings together the key opinion leaders from both academia and industry, this annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Biosensors fields and provide the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

Agenda:

Biosensors

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Low Cost POC Diagnostics Platforms for Deployment Worldwide

Next Generation Technologies for Pathogen Detection: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics and Global Health

Wearable and Implantable Devices and Mobile Diagnostics Platforms/Devices

Speakers



Keynote Speakers



Holger Schmidt

Narinder Kapany Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of California-Santa Cruz



Marloes Peeters

Deputy Director of Chemical Engineering, Newcastle University



Arben Merkoci

ICREA Professor and Director of the Nanobioelectronics & Biosensors Group, Institut Catala de Nanociencia i Nanotecnologia (ICN2), Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST)



Karolien De Wael

Full Professor, Antwerp University



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tif2sh




