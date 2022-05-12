The Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Platform, Technology, Component, Application, Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276313/?utm_source=GNW



The aerospace and defense telemetry market includes major players such asL3harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Maxar Technologies (US), among others.These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has affected the aerospace and defense telemetry market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

UAVs: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by the platform “



Based on platform, the aerospace and defense telemetry market has been segmented into ground, airborne, marine,space, weapons, and UAVs. The UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Wireless telemetry: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by technology “



The wireless telemetrysegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of wireless telemetry due to the ease of usage and maintenance.



Receiver: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market, by component “



The defense segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market has been classified into different components. The growth of the component segment of the aerospace and defense telemetry market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced receivers for receiving the large set of data through signalsfrom several parts of the world across multiple platforms.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and defense telemetry market.



The aerospace and defense telemetry market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the aerospace and defense telemetry market for the delivery of telemetry system, and components, thus driving the growth of the aerospace and defense telemetry market in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• ByDesignation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 15%, Middle East – 10%, Rest of the World – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report are L3harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed MartinCorporation (US), Maxar Technologies (US), Ruag International Holding Ltd (Switzerland), BAE Systems (UK), among others. (25 Companies)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aerospace and defense telemetry market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine, Space, Weapons, UAVs), Technology ( Wired and Wireless Telemetry), Component ( Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna, Processors), Application, Region – Forecast to 2027 in these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aerospace and defense telemetry market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, associated with the aerospace and defense telemetry market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aerospace and defense telemetry market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aerospace and defense telemetry offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aerospace and defense telemetry market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aerospace and defense telemetry market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerospace and defense telemetry market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aerospace and defense telemetry market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276313/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________