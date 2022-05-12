Global Cancer Vaccine Platforms Market Research Report 2022 Featuring eTheRNA, Merck's Keytruda, Moderna, GSK, OSE Immunotherapuetics, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Sanofi, BioNtech, & Roche

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Vaccine Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts that cancer vaccines market will witness a significant increase within the coming five years

Major factors driving the cancer vaccine market growth include the increasing number of cancer cases, rising investments and funding by government organizations for developing cancer vaccines, and technological developments in cancer vaccines platforms.



Cancer vaccines development has been intensively pursued over the past half-decade with moderate success. However, recent advancements in the fields of molecular biology, genetics, biochemistry, and immunology have renewed interest and allowed the development of promising cancer vaccine candidates.



Various on-going clinical trials testing of advanced vaccines candidates with the desirable target characteristics are capable of inducing strong tumour-specific non-toxic responses and can provide the maximum clinical benefit to patients. Furthermore, growing knowledge of the mechanisms by which tumours evade the immune response has led to new approaches for personalized vaccine development.



In this report, different vaccine platforms such as nucleic acids, proteins, cell-based, oncolytic virus-based platforms, and antigenic technologies are provided. Recent developments, comparative analysis of various vaccine platforms, established players, and future prospects of cancer vaccines are highlighted in addition to details related to collaboration/ acquisition opportunities, patenting activity in the field of cancer vaccine is included along with some other sections which are listed in table of content of the report.



Several giant players are actively involved in developing cancer vaccines using their proprietary technologies. Several Key players including BioNtech, Moderna, Merck , Northwest Biotherapeutics, Sanofi etc. are profiled in the report including their recent strategic activities.



The publisher has also highlighted key emerging or start-up players/ academic institutes extensively working in the domain along with their developments. Most of the startup players are working around vaccine technologies (recombinant cancer vaccines, whole-cell cancer vaccines, DNA cancer vaccines, and other technologies), treatment method (preventive vaccine and therapeutic vaccine), application (prostate cancer, cervical cancer), and other applications.



The publisher has provided details related to recent development in vaccine technologies such as neoantigen, tumour-associated antigens, and antigenic essence technology which can offer customized and personalized vaccine platforms.



Recent Activities of Key Companies:

eTheRNA, a Belgian-based immunotherapy company, received a EUR 6.9 million grant from the European Commission to accelerate the clinical development of mRNA-based vaccines for cervical cancers. (2021)

Moderna Inc. release interim data from the expansion cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 study of its mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157 in combination with Merck's Keytruda, and results demonstrated that the vaccine candidate is well tolerated at all dose levels and produced responses as measured by tumor shrinkage in HPV (-)Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) patients. (2020)

Recent Developments:

Novel delivery methods, ranging from a patient's autologous dendritic cells to liposome nanoparticles, have exponentially increased the abundance and exposure of the antigenic payloads. Furthermore, growing knowledge of the mechanisms by which tumours evade the immune response has led to new approaches to reverse these roadblocks and to re-invigorate previously suppressed anti-tumour surveillance

The use of new drugs in combination with antigen-based therapies is highly targeted and may represent the future of cancer vaccines

Critical Questions the Report Answers:

What are the key innovations available for vaccine development against cancer?

What are the challenges and potential opportunities offered in the cancer vaccine domain?

Who are the key players, emerging players, and academia actively involved in the cancer vaccine domain

What are the recent technology development trends such as IP trends, scientific literature trends, recent activities, introduction of any new technological advancement and others?

What is the market ecosystem of cancer vaccine domain?

What are the different technology assessment parameters for conducting comparative analysis of cancer vaccines platforms?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction & Overview

Cancer Vaccine Platforms

Cancer Vaccine Development: Different Tumour Antigens & Associated Technologies

Cancer Vaccines & Drug Discovery

2. Executive summary

Market Ecosystem: Key Actors

Key Technology Takeaways

Recent Innovations: Cancer Vaccine Platforms & Antigen Technologies

Major Challenges & Solution Offered in Cancer Vaccines Domain

3. Technology & Competitive Landscape



Cancer Vaccine Platforms: Overview

i. Neoantigen

ii. Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA)

iii. Antigenic Essence Technology

Development Milestones: Major Activities Over Years

Market Outlook:

i. Market Growth Trends & Key Actors Activities

ii. Emerging Players: Start-ups

iii. Collaboration & Acquisition Opportunities

iv. Different Commercialized Vaccine Platforms

v. Products In-Pipeline (Clinical Trials Studies)

Key Technologies Assessment & Comparative Analysis

4. Patent Watch

Patenting Activity: Leading Players & Publication Trend

Major Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's) & Inventors

Geographical Presence

Technical Trends & Insights

i. Cancer Platforms

ii. Major Tumours Targeted

iii. Antigen technologies

5. Future Prospects: Cancer Vaccines



6. Recommendations & Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

eTheRNA

Merck's Keytruda

Moderna Inc

GSK

OSE Immunotherapuetics

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Sanofi

BioNtech

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nio0k