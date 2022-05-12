The global remote towers market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type, System Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775885/?utm_source=GNW

These towers replace an air traffic control operator’s direct out-of-the-window view with a live video feed. Remote towers consist of workstations known as Controller Working Positions (CWPs) that can control multiple airports simultaneously or on in a sequence as per a pre-determined schedule. This report also discusses the benefits of digital towers. A digital tower is a larger airport with numerous digital data sources such as surveillance and ATM data, where the opportunity to integrate fruitful data can prove beneficial.



This market report covers various applications and systems related to remote towers that are used in commercial and military airports.Remote towers are evolving rapidly in terms of technology, with the development of new, advanced, and high-speed cameras, remote modules, and communication systems.



Increased cost saving, efficiency, and safety fuel the demand for remote towers.



The operational and financial effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry is unparalleled.Air travel worldwide almost entirely ceased in April 2020, and this negatively impacted the remote towers market as well.



Domestic air travel has improved to around 65% of pre-crisis levels, while international air travel is still down roughly 70% due to travel restrictions.Additionally, profiles for traffic recovery vary dramatically by region and country.



However, with the revival of COVID-19 variants in some regions, there remains ambiguity over how soon international traffic will recover regardless of the roll out of vaccinations. Business development opportunity of multiple remote tower firms has been severely impacted due to the overall shortage in demand of remote tower systems due to COVID-19 pandemic.



By operation type, the multiple segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the simultaneous or a multiple configuration, the module and CWP enable Air traffic Service (ATS) to operate for two or more airports at the same time. In order to operate airport safely and to save build cost, equipment and manpower, major airport operators and Air Navigation Service together are working towards connecting various small airport with low traffic and making centralized to manage.



Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period.Various European and American airports, including London City Airport (UK), Heathrow Airport (UK), Saarbrücken (Germany), Erfurt (Germany), and Dresden (Germany) are operating through expansion and modernization programs.



The key priority of airport operators and air navigation service providers is to centralize 2-3 airports with low and medium air traffic with remote towers infrastructure.



Communication segment would lead based on application, because it is a crucial component for air traffic management.Communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft is in the form of voice and text.



Remote towers are equipped with specific systems that process and display communication data. These systems collect and relay communications between control working positions (CWPs) and the aircraft.

Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022, with the UK, and Sweden accounting for the significant share of the regional market. The growing demand for remote towers in the European region with the development of new and technologically advanced remote towers component such as high resolution cameras and panoramic display and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.



The break-up of profile of primary participants in the remote towers market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 9%, RoW – 9%



Saab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US) are some of the leading players operating in the remote towers market. These key players offer remote towers technology across the North America, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Research Coverage:

This report categories remote towers based on end users (military airport and commercial airport), based on application (communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance and visualization), based on operation type (single/sequential, multiple/ simultaneous, contingency, supplementary remote tower), based on system type (airport equipment, remote towers module and solutions & software) and based on investment (new installations and modernization & expansion).Also, this report discusses major regions of the world where leading service providers, suppliers and manufacturers of remote towers are located, namely Europe, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, along with their key countries.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the remote towers market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the remote towers market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall remote towers market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on remote towers offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the remote towers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the remote towers market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the remote towers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the remote towers market

