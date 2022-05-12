The global digital isolator market size is estimated to be USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3%

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Isolator Market by Technology, Data Rate, Channel, Insulation Material, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05139368/?utm_source=GNW

Digital isolators for gate drivers are increasingly preferred for industrial motor drives. These factors will drive market growth throughout the forecast period.



Based on the technology, capacitive coupling to account for the largest share during 2022–2027.



The capacitive coupling segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2022.Capacitive coupling offers high efficiency in terms of the size of digital isolators and energy transfer.



It is immune to magnetic noises and supports high-speed data transmissions.However, using an electric field for signal transmission increases signal distortion when an external electric field is applied.



This may result in issues in high-voltage transmission lines.Modern capacitive-isolated digital input receivers can also help simplify designs of systems wherein digital isolators are to be used.



Compared to optocouplers and other systems, these contemporary designs have advantages, including low power dissipation, small boards and modules, simplified system designs, and high-speed operations. Industrial and healthcare verticals can benefit from digital isolators based on capacitive coupling since they use low power and enable simple protection of systems as opposed to electrostatic discharge (ESD) and other electrical surges. Isolators based on capacitor coupling isolation technology are available at comparatively low prices, making it one of the key reasons for the large segment size. Isolators based on capacitor coupling isolation type are available at comparatively low prices in the market. These are the key reasons for the largest size of the capacitive coupling segment of the market.



CAN Isolation Application to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The controller area network (CAN) isolation segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.The increase in the use of CAN bus in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, has fueled the application of digital isolators for providing galvanic isolation in CAN buses.



CAN is generally used in the automotive and aerospace industries, primarily for automation applications.CAN bus is an International Standardization Organization (ISO)-defined serial communication bus, originally developed for the automotive industry to replace the complex wiring harnesses with a two-wire bus.



It protects devices from overvoltage transients between the CAN bus cable network and the systems connected to it.CAN bus is used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles wherein the galvanic isolation barrier is critical between high- and low-voltage parts, therefore digital isolators are being used to provide CAN isolation.



Texas Instruments, Broadcom, and Silicon Labs are key players that offer digital isolators for CAN isolation. For instance, Texas Instruments offers an ISO1042-Q1 device, an automotive isolated CAN transceiver with 70 V bus fault protection, and a flexible data rate.



The industry vertical likely to dominate the digital isolator market from 2022 to 2027

According to market estimates, the industrial segment will account for the largest share of the digital isolator market in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.Industrial equipment often requires digital isolators.



Their purpose is to protect users and industrial equipment from ground differences, noise, and voltage fluctuations.As the deployment of industrial automation solutions and systems increases, the market for digital isolators for the industrial vertical is also expected to grow.



In order to run automation equipment, electric drivers must be used. In order to protect these electric drivers from surges, digital isolators are necessary.



Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), NVE Corporation (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) are the key players in the digital isolator market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the digital isolator market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



