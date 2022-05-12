Online Recruitment Market Size 2022 Analysis, Share, Trend, Industry Growth, New Techniques and Opportunities with Challenges till 2028

Pune, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Recruitment market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Online Recruitment. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Online Recruitment market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Online Recruitment Services market size is estimated to be worth USD31750 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD45990 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period.

Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Online Recruitment Services Market

This report focuses on global and United States Online Recruitment Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Online Recruitment market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensivestudy of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs.com

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina.nl

123-emploi

VIADEO

Apec.fr

Market Segmentation:

Online Recruitment market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwideOnline Recruitment report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segment by Application

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial

REGIONS

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2029

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Online Recruitment Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Online Recruitment Services Revenue in Online Recruitment Services Business (2017-2022) & (USD Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Online Recruitment Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Online Recruitment Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Online Recruitment Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Online Recruitment Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Online Recruitment Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Online Recruitment Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Online Recruitment Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Online Recruitment Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Online Recruitment Services by Type

2.1 Online Recruitment Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Type 1

2.1.2 Type 2

2.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Online Recruitment Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Online Recruitment Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

