Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

The global monoclonal antibodies market size is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Various factors, such as obesity, physical inactivity, and an erratic sleep schedule are adding to the burden of these ailments. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used to treat a variety of life-threatening disorders due to their specificity. Here is a list of the key trends that will positively impact global market forecast:





North America (regional valuation will exceed USD 200 billion)

Fully human monoclonal antibodies gain traction:

The fully human monoclonal antibodies segment captured more than 51% of North America market share in 2021. The use of innovative technologies in the development of fully human mAb products has bolstered their demand among medical end-users.

Moreover, the biotechnology industry is witnessing a robust rise in the use of advanced technologies to create medicines that will assist the immune system in fighting a wide range of dangerous ailments. In addition, fully human mAbs are readily available and have several uses in immunology, which will further enhance their demand among medical professionals.

Role of monoclonal antibodies in treating infectious ailments:

North America monoclonal antibodies market size from the infectious disease segment will register 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The COVID-19 positive cases grew at a tremendous rate during the first half of 2020. It prompted medical researchers to develop effective vaccines as early as possible. It was during this period that the approval rate for monoclonal antibodies shot up.

For example, in May 2021, the U.S. FDA, gave its approval to Sotrovimab to treat patients that showcased mild-to-moderate symptoms of the COVID-19 infection. Such initiatives will accelerate the use of mAbs in the treatment of infectious diseases.

Hospitals will be major end-users of monoclonal antibodies:

The regional industry size from hospitals will witness a robust CAGR of 13.2% through 2028. Governments in developed regions are increasing their expenditure to enhance the healthcare infrastructure so that innovative medicines are easily available across hospitals. In addition, the growing occurrence of severe diseases has caused a notable surge in the overall patient admission rate in several hospitals. This will bolster the use of monoclonal antibody products.

Europe (regional valuation to cross USD 113 billion)

Availability of humanized monoclonal antibodies grows:

Humanized monoclonal antibodies generated a revenue of over USD 15.5 billion in Europe industry in 2021 due to the rise in product launches and a steady surge in the approval rate of these products. There is a consistent increase in the availability of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat a variety of cancers. Patients suffering from lung, breast, stomach, and melanoma cancers are preferring these treatments, which will further boost their demand among a vast pool.

Use of monoclonal antibodies in oncology:

Europe monoclonal antibodies market size from oncology will showcase 12.4% CAGR through 2028 due to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. According to the WHO, nearly 3.7 million new cancer cases are recorded every year in Europe. This scenario has positively influenced the demand for monoclonal antibodies as they are quite effective in treating this life-threatening disease.

Specialty centers to increase use of monoclonal antibodies:

Specialty centers held around 24% of the regional industry share in 2021 because of the rising occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases. Many countries across the world are increasing their investments to set up a cutting-edge healthcare system like a specialty center, wherein smart diagnosis and treatment options can be offered to patients. In addition, these centers have a high presence of skilled medical professionals, which will play a vital role in boosting the patient admission rate.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation will exceed USD 86 billion)

Benefits of humanized monoclonal antibodies favor their use:

Humanized monoclonal antibodies held around 32% of Asia Pacific market share in 2021 because these products offer several benefits to patients. Companies have developed these antibodies with the help of advanced technologies, which make them highly effective in the treatment of severe ailments, such as cancer and immunological diseases. Continuous research is being conducted to improve the drug specificity and create effective therapies, which will enhance the adoption of humanized monoclonal antibodies.

Oncologists will increase their reliance on mAb products:

The oncology segment accounted for a revenue of over USD 13 billion in Asia Pacific monoclonal antibodies industry in 2021 as there is a high availability of these products to treat various types of cancers. Governments are offering strong financial support to help medical researchers smoothly conduct their cancer research trials, which has encouraged them to commercialize novel mAbs to treat cancer patients.

India monoclonal antibodies market share grows:

India industry size will record 18.6% CAGR through 2028 as the country has a large pool of patients suffering from various chronic disorders. There is a high demand for targeted therapies to make drugs more effective in treating severe diseases. A substantial rise in the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus prompted pharma companies to conduct rigorous clinical trials and develop innovative medicines, which will support the production of monoclonal antibodies.

