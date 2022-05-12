Corrugated Paper and Paperboard Market Report: Size, Production, Suppliers and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: ' EU – Corrugated Paper and Paperboard - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Corrugated Paper and Paperboard Market Statistics

Imports $942.4 Million USD Exports $911.2 Million USD Top Importers Poland, Netherlands, Belgium Top Exporters Germany, France, Czechia

The size of the corrugated paper market in the European Union was estimated at approx. $7.1B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Corrugated Paper and Paperboard Production

In 2021, approx. 9.5M tonnes of corrugated paper and paperboard were produced in the European Union; surging by 13% on the previous year's figure. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

The country with the largest volume of corrugated paper production was Italy (3.4M tonnes), comprising approx. 35% of total volume. Moreover, corrugated paper production in Italy exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Germany (1.6M tonnes), twofold. Poland (1.1M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with an 11% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In Italy, corrugated paper production expanded at an average annual rate of +3.6% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Germany (-1.7% per year) and Poland (+5.7% per year).

EU Corrugated Paper and Paperboard Exports

Corrugated paper exports expanded remarkably to 938K tonnes in 2021, with an increase of 12% on 2020. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, corrugated paper exports surged to $911M in 2021. Total exports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

Germany represented the largest exporter of corrugated paper and paperboard in the European Union, with the volume of exports recording 385K tonnes, which was approx. 41% of total supplies in 2021. It was distantly followed by France (97K tonnes), the Czech Republic (83K tonnes), Poland (76K tonnes) and Denmark (46K tonnes), together mixing up a 32% share of total exports. The following exporters - Belgium (42K tonnes), Spain (38K tonnes), Austria (27K tonnes), Croatia (25K tonnes), the Netherlands (16K tonnes), Latvia (16K tonnes) and Ireland (16K tonnes) - together made up 19% of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($393M) remains the largest corrugated paper supplier in the European Union, comprising 43% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($107M), with a 12% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with an 8.4% share.

In Germany, corrugated paper exports expanded at an average annual rate of +5.9% from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (+2.2% per year) and the Czech Republic (+1.3% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the corrugated paper export price in the European Union amounted to $972 per tonne, increasing by 16% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($2,493 per tonne), while Ireland ($241 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.4%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Corrugated Paper and Paperboard Imports

In 2021, approx. 860K tonnes of corrugated paper and paperboard were imported in the European Union; surging by 15% on 2020. Total imports indicated notable growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.3% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, corrugated paper imports soared to $942M in 2021. Total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.3% over the last fourteen years.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Poland (158K tonnes), followed by the Netherlands (99K tonnes), Belgium (89K tonnes), Austria (85K tonnes), Hungary (66K tonnes), Slovakia (65K tonnes), Germany (57K tonnes), the Czech Republic (53K tonnes) and France (49K tonnes) represented the major importers of corrugated paper and paperboard, together generating 84% of total volume.

In value terms, Poland ($132M), the Netherlands ($118M) and Belgium ($88M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 36% of total supplies.

Poland, with a CAGR of +15.9%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports from 2007-2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the corrugated paper import price in the European Union amounted to $1,096 per tonne, increasing by 23% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($1,409 per tonne), while Poland ($834 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic (+2.8%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

