The 3D Food Printing market is estimated to account for nearly USD 201 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.3 %

Asia pacific: fastest growing segment of 3D food printing market, by region

The 3D food printing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2022 and 2027.Asia Pacific, being the region with a huge population, hosts the largest number of consumers, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the world in terms of technology.



The market in Asia Pacific has been further segmented on the basis of countries into Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing 3D food printing market, with Japan and China being the major contributors.



China is expected to lead the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.China has the world’s largest aging population; the capability of 3D food printers to deliver soft chewable printed food based on the specific requirements of the nutrients would prove better than traditional food.



During the forecast period, the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow fastest. Growing age and poverty, as well as a lack of sufficient food to feed the population, are expected to drive the market’s quickest growth in Asia Pacific throughout the projection period. 3D printing enables the creation of easy-to-chew meals with a composition tailored to the patients’ nutritional needs. This is expected to aid in feeding elderly patients with specific nutrient-rich foods based on their needs.



Proteins: Second largest segment of 3D food printing market, by ingredient type

Based on ingredient type, protein segment is projected to record the second largest growth in 3D food printing market between 2022 and 2027 followed by the carbohydrate segment.It contains protein derived from both plants and dairy.



Specifically, several startups focused on 3D printing plant-based alternative proteins have emerged in the last few years.Redefine Meat, an Israeli company founded last year, is among the most well-funded.



The 3D printer can arrange nanofibers of plant proteins such as pea powder and seaweed to mimic the structure and texture of steak or chicken.Many companies are growing real meat from animal cells and expect to have the first lab-grown steak in limited markets in just a couple of years.



Some of the key companies in this segment are Novameats, Savoreats, Aleph Farms, and Perfect Day.



Extrusion based printing: largest segment of 3D food printing market, by technique

The 3D food printing market in the Extrusion-based printing is projected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period. 3D food printing is originally a costly process in terms of production and also takes time to print the food apart from the major advantages like customized nutrient food. There are four major techniques are in widely used in market which are extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)/Hot-Air Sintering (HAS), and Inkjet printing. Each technique had a unique application and features, of which extrusion-based printing is a majorly adopted technique among the key players



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 –20 %, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level – 31%, D-level – 24%, and Others* – 45%

• By Region: North America – 34%, Europe –31%, Asia Pacific – 32% and RoW** – 3%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Byflow (Netherlands)

• TNO (Netherlands)

• Natural Machines (Spain)

• Choc Edge (UK)

• 3D Systems (US)

• Systems & Materials Research Corporation (US)

• Procusini (Germany)

• BeeHex (US)

• Candyfab (US)

• Zmorph (Poland)

• Mycusini (Germany)

• Wiibox (China)

• Savoureat Ltd (Israel)

• 3Desserts Graphiques (France)

• Barilla (Italy)

• Redefine Meat Ltd (Israel)

• The Sugar Lab (US)

• Novameat (Spain)

• Open Meals (Japan)

• Food Ink (UK)



Research Coverage

The report segments the 3D food printing market on the basis of ingredient type, vertical, technique, and region.To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end use analyses, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the 3D food printing market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report also focuses on the various organic and inorganic strategies that are undertaken by key players for expanding their global footprints in the international markets.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the 3D food printing market

• To gain wide information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the 3D food printing market is projected to grow significantly

