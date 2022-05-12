Rule 2.10 Announcement - CareTech Holdings plc

9th May 2022

To whom it may concern,

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of CareTech Holdings plc (the "Company")

On 13 April 2022, Hargreave Hale Limited provided a Letter of Intent regarding 8,032,415 shares with voting rights in CareTech Holdings plc.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c ) (i), we wish to advise we have disposed of 3,099 of these shares and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer in relation to those 3,099 shares.

Our intention in respect of 8,029,316 shares, being the number of ordinary shares in CareTech Holdings plc for which we retain control of the voting rights as of 09 May 2021, remains as described in our Letter of Intent.