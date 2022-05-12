Insights on the Environmental Monitoring Global Market to 2028 - Employing Drones for Environmental Monitoring Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Environmental Monitoring Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environmental monitoring market is expected to develop with a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.



The increase in pollution levels is a major driving factor for the market. Also, green infrastructure expansions as well as the awareness of air pollution monitoring among the general public are contributing to the market growth. However, the costly environmental monitoring systems and the issues pertaining to the reliability of environmental monitoring data are creating hurdles in the path of growth.



That being said, the implementation of IoT in environmental monitoring and the use of drones for environmental monitoring are creating lucrative opportunities for growth. Besides, the growing use of eco-friendly and sustainable strategies in all industries is also aiding the market's development.



Region Outlook

The Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and North America together shape the global market for environmental monitoring.



The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, globally, over the coming years. The increasing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the growing incidences of forest fires, are causing air pollution in the region. This has enhanced the demand for environmental monitoring. Further, the growing number of automobiles and coal-powered stations are also leading to an increase in the pollution levels. This is contributing to the growth of the environmental monitoring market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players engaged in the environmental monitoring market include Merck KgaA, Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corporation, Horiba Ltd, Aeroqual, Agilent Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Forbes Marshall, PerkinElmer Inc, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, 3M, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc.



Siemens AG is a technology company with its core activities focused on electrification, digitization, and automation. The company offers products, solutions, and services for power generation; oil and gas production and transportation; medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics; infrastructure and building technologies; industrial technologies and automation systems; and mobility and logistics solutions.



For environmental monitoring, it offers continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS), Siprocess UV600 system and ULTRAMAT 23 gas analyzer. Siemens conducts its business operations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Commonwealth of Independent States, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1847, the company has a strong workforce of 293,000 employees. Siemens diverts a significant amount of resources towards its R&D activities. In 2020, Siemens AG spent $5.45 billion in its research and development segment to drive innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Environmental Monitoring Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Environmental Monitoring Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Advantages of Environmental Monitoring in the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain

2.2.2. Utilization of Chromatography in Environmental Monitoring

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.3. Product Launches

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Use of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Strategies in All Industries

2.7.2. Green Infrastructure Expansions

2.7.3. Awareness of Air Pollution Monitoring Among the General Public

2.7.4. Increase in Pollution Levels

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Costly Environmental Monitoring Systems

2.8.2. Reliability of Environmental Monitoring Data

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Implementing IoT in Environmental Monitoring

2.9.2. Employing Drones for Environmental Monitoring



3. Global Environmental Monitoring Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Environmental Monitors

3.2. Environmental Monitoring Sensors

3.3. Environmental Wearables

3.4. Environmental Monitoring Software



4. Global Environmental Monitoring Market Outlook - by Pollution Type

4.1. Air

4.2. Water

4.3. Soil

4.4. Noise



5. Global Environmental Monitoring Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Particulate Detection

5.2. Chemical Detection

5.3. Biological Detection

5.4. Moisture Detection

5.5. Temperature Sensing

5.6. Noise Measurement



6. Global Environmental Monitoring Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. 3M

7.2. Aeroqual

7.3. Agilent Technologies Inc

7.4. Danaher Corporation

7.5. Emerson Electric Co

7.6. Forbes Marshall

7.7. General Electric Company

7.8. Honeywell International Inc

7.9. Horiba Ltd

7.10. Merck Kgaa

7.11. Perkinelmer Inc

7.12. Shimadzu Corporation

7.13. Siemens AG

7.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

7.15. Thermofisher Scientific Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

