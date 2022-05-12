New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Oilfield Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276322/?utm_source=GNW



The increasing need for manufacturing improvements, along with the broad adoption of digital technology in industrial processes, has generated new opportunities



The global oil and gas sector has lately seen a significant shift in supply economics, which has echoed across the supply chain. The increasing need for manufacturing improvements, along with the broad adoption of digital technology in industrial processes, has generated new opportunities to significantly reduce supply chain costs and inefficiencies. These possibilities are encapsulated in Digital Oilfield Technologies, which are a set of tools and disciplines merged into advanced software to improve operating efficiency. The digital oilfield enables operators to immediately identify efficiencies by utilising the data at their disposal, allowing them to better manage their operations and improve corporate performance.



Regional Market Insight



North America’s digital oilfield market share will grow dramatically as a result of increased investments in developing advanced automated technology



North America’s digital oilfield market share will grow dramatically as a result of increased investments in developing advanced automated technology for well operations. The simplicity with which data may be collected and analysed, as well as the deployment of effective wireless technologies, are all essential factors that promote technology adoption.



Recent advances in the digital oilfield in Europe and throughout the world have shifted the emphasis from technology to commercial acumen. Businesses must invest in cutting-edge technology that can manage real-time operations and offer access to previously untapped resources in order to remain competitive. The Digital Oilfields Concept has become a vital component of a successful business model for large oil and gas corporations; it is also essential to raise awareness of the current Digital Oilfield market for smaller producers.



Global Digital Oilfield Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application

• Onshore Oilfield

• Offshore Oilfield



Global Digital Oilfield Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Solution

• Hardware

• Software & Service

• Data Storage



Global Digital Oilfield Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Process

• Reservoir Optimization

• Drilling Optimization

• Process Optimization

• Safety Management

• Other Solution



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



LAMEA Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Digital Oilfield Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• 3GiG

• ABB Ltd

• Baker Hughes

• Blue River Analytics

• Cognizant

• EVINSYS INC

• Futureon AS

• Halliburton

• Huvr Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• Intel Corporation

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd

• NOV Inc.,

• OleumTech

• PricewaterhouseCoopers

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schlumberger

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Weatherford



